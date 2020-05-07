Categories Earnings, Technology
A visual representation of Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 2020 earnings results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 2.8% year-over-year to $4.2 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 3.5%. The topline results included a 50 basis point negative impact from the exit of certain content services business.
Net income was $367 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $441 million, or $0.77 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.96.
Past Performance
Most Popular
A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results
Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of
Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption
This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.
Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?
Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor