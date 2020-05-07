A visual representation of Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 2020 earnings results

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 2.8% year-over-year to $4.2 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 3.5%. The topline results included a 50 basis point negative impact from the exit of certain content services business.

Net income was $367 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $441 million, or $0.77 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.96.

Past Performance