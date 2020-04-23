A visual representation of SKECHERS (SKX) Q1 2020 earnings results

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Sales dropped 2.7% year-over-year to $1.24 billion. Net income fell 55% to $49.1 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to last year. Comparable sales decreased 8.1%.
