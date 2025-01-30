Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates; iPhone sales drop
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
The tech firm reported net sales of $124.30 billion for the December quarter, compared to $119.58 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line exceeded estimates. There was a 1% decrease in iPhone sales.
First-quarter profit, on a per-share basis, came in at $2.40, vs. $2.18 a year earlier. Net profit was $36.3 billion in Q1, compared to $33.9 billion in the year-ago period.
