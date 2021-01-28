Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Todd A. Trapp — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, and welcome to Abiomed’s third quarter fiscal ’21 earnings conference call. This is Todd Trapp, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and I’m here with Mike Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The format for today’s call will be as follows: first, Mike will discuss third quarter business performance and operational highlights; and then I will review our financial results, which were outlined in today’s press release. After that, we will open the call to your questions

Michael R. Minogue — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone. At Abiomed, we continue to remain both focused and committed to our mission of recovering hearts and saving lives despite the challenging COVID environment. I want to thank our employees and our customers around the world and recognize their determination and efforts under these circumstances.

Abiomed delivered a record quarter of $232 million in revenue, up 5% year-over-year. We generated revenue growth in the US and double-digit growth in Europe and Japan despite the COVID resurgence. Operationally, we were disciplined and focused on executing our fiscal year tactical plan with multiple regulatory milestones and two first in human clinical studies. We achieved a 31% operating margin while investing at record levels of $33 million in research and development. Our balance sheet strengthened to a robust $788 million in cash while maintaining zero debt.

We also achieved a significant milestone this quarter as we surpassed over 1,000 Impella patents, and currently have 851 patents pending. We believe Abiomed has one of the strongest IP portfolios in the medical device industry.

In summary, we executed our plan and had a solid quarter. For today’s call, I’m going to provide three updates. First, I will outline our transition to the green phase in Q4 by leveraging our Abiomed 2.0 COVID playbook. Second, I will highlight the robust clinical data released in October. And finally, I will discuss our momentum with new products and regulatory approvals. So first, as a reminder to investors, we designated a three phase red, yellow, green approach for fiscal year ’21 to address the evolving COVID-19 environment. In the Q3 yellow phase, we were focused on the acceleration of Abiomed 2.0 as we endured the pandemic. This enabled us to achieve our tactical plan and reduce the COVID impact on our commercial performance. These initiatives were accomplished without sacrificing our commitment to employee health or safety.

We ramped up our onsite antigen and PCR testing in both Danvers, Massachusetts, and Aachen, Germany for early virus detection and administered thousands of COVID tests. This proactive testing reduced employee anxiety and allowed us to get production back to full capacity to build essential lifesaving heart pumps during a record quarter in our 40-year history as a Company. Because we provide essential patient support and training to our hospitals, more than 25% of our US field team has received the COVID-19 vaccine from their local customers. We look forward to that number growing as the vaccine becomes more available in the months ahead for headquarters employees.