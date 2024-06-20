Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
ACB Earnings: Aurora Cannabis reports narrower Q4 loss on higher revenues
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company’s revenues moved up 5% year-over-year during the quarter.
The Canada-based recreational marijuana company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$20.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of C$76.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was C$1.89 million during the three months, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 5% annually to C$67.4 million in Q4.
“Aurora is the largest global medical cannabis company in nationally legal markets and our leadership is best differentiated by serving the diverse needs of patients across the world. In Q4 2024, global medical cannabis net revenue1 increased 20% year-over-year, supported by the recent acquisition of MedReleaf Australia, where we saw significant growth, along with higher sales in Poland and the UK,” said Aurora’s CEO Miguel Martin.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $2.95 billion. Same-restaurant sales remained flat. Net earnings were $308.1 million,
KR Earnings: Kroger Q1 sales and profit top expectations
Grocery chain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a modest increase in net sales. The results exceeded Wall Street's
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2024 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.5 billion, down 1% in US dollars and up 1.4% in local currency compared to the third