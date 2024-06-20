ACB Earnings: Aurora Cannabis reports narrower Q4 loss on higher revenues

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company’s revenues moved up 5% year-over-year during the quarter.

The Canada-based recreational marijuana company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$20.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of C$76.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was C$1.89 million during the three months, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 5% annually to C$67.4 million in Q4.

“Aurora is the largest global medical cannabis company in nationally legal markets and our leadership is best differentiated by serving the diverse needs of patients across the world. In Q4 2024, global medical cannabis net revenue1 increased 20% year-over-year, supported by the recent acquisition of MedReleaf Australia, where we saw significant growth, along with higher sales in Poland and the UK,” said Aurora’s CEO Miguel Martin.