ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2022 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $15 billion.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.79 billion, or $2.78 per share, compared to $1.50 billion, or $2.32 per share, last year.
For the second quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to be $14.30-14.75 billion.
