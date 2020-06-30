Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Acuity Brands Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Conference Call. After today’s presentation, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Now I would like to introduce Mr. Pete Shannin, Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development. Sir, you may begin.

Pete Shannin — Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development

Good morning. With me today to discuss our fiscal 2020 third quarter results are Neil Ashe, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Holcom, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Ricky Reece, our Executive Vice President and President of Acuity Brands Lighting. We are webcasting today’s conference call at acuitybrands.com.

During this call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our third quarter press release and 10-Q SEC filing.

I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these statements in light of new information or future events. Please refer to our most recent 10-K and 10-Q SEC filings and today’s press release, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

Now let me turn this call over to Neil Ashe.

Neil M. Ashe — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Pete. Good morning everyone and thank you for spending time with us today to talk about Acuity. Our company performed well during an incredibly challenging market environment. The combined strength of our go-to-market channels, product portfolio, and supply chain, allowed us to effectively serve the needs of customers across many categories. None of us are nor do we ever want to become accustomed to these levels of revenue decline. Despite lower revenues, we were able to expand gross margins and to generate cash through a combination of actions that we took both during and before the pandemic.

Some of the highlights of this quarter included our supply chain performing very well. We took care of the health and well-being of our associates, which allow them to continue to effectively serve our customers. Our facilities remained open and productive and they consistently met customer demand despite fully complying with regulatory work restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and working through some component supply issues.

Our product portfolio is increasingly aligned to customer demand and we had several key product highlights this quarter, including new product launches, a strategic alliance on germicidal UV, a continued growth in our Contractor Select portfolio, all of which I will talk about in more detail later. We are adding talent, and we have begun to deploy teams focused on executing our digital transformation. This transformation is beginning, and I’ll provide additional thoughts later in the call. Most importantly, our performance this quarter has demonstrated the adaptability and durability of our business. While our revenue declined 18%, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we grew our gross profit margins 170 basis points, responsibly manage our fixed expenses, and generated $150 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Karen for more detail on the financials. Karen?

Karen J. Holcom — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Neil. And good morning everyone. I know many of you have already seen our results, but I would like to make a few comments on the key highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net sales for the third quarter were $776 million, a decrease of 18% compared with the year ago period. Overall, the decrease in net sales was due primarily to a 20% decrease in volume, largely as a result of the negative impact on demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by the benefit from acquisitions of about 2%.

From a channel perspective, there are a few key areas of significance. First, net sales through our independent sales network, which makes up approximately 75% of our total net sales was down approximately 10% over the prior year. Our performance compared with the year ago period was impacted by the decreased demand due to COVID and to a lesser extent unfavorable pricing, partially offset by the benefit of acquisitions. Second, net sales through our direct sales network were down 31% over the prior year third quarter, due primarily to weakness in large projects that had been postponed due to COVID as well as some large projects in the year ago period that did not repeat this year. Third, lower shipments within the retail channel resulted in a decline of 18% in this channel as compared to the prior year third quarter. The decline in this channel was primarily due to the impact of previously announced actions taken by the company to exit and phase out of certain products that have poor financial returns, largely due to the impact of additional tariffs. As we mentioned in previous earnings calls, we expect these efforts to continue to negatively impact net sales in this channel for several more quarters. Partially offsetting the net sales decline in the retail channel was growth in several core products in this channel, due to enhancements in our product portfolio and increased demand that we believe was due to more do-it-yourself projects as more people were at home and had the benefit of stimulus checks.

Lastly, net sales in our corporate accounts channel were down 59% this quarter compared with the year ago period due primarily to the impact of COVID on retail customers. These customers delayed many retrofit opportunities as they were limiting the activity in their stores. Additionally, as we have noted in previous earnings calls, this is an important part of our business, but we expect net sales to be inconsistent based on the nature of the construction cycle of the customers served primarily big box retailers.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, we had some adjustments to the GAAP results, which we find useful to add back in order for the results to be comparable. In our earnings release and Form 10-Q, we provide a detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition-related items, amortization expense for acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, and special charges for streamlining activities. We believe adjusting for these items and providing these non-GAAP measures provide greater comparability and enhanced visibility into our results of operations. We think you will find this transparency very helpful in your analysis of our performance.

Gross profit was down $328 million, down — excuse me, gross profit was $328 million, down approximately $56 million from the year ago period. The decrease in gross profit was due primarily to the decline in volume due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavorable pricing, partially offset by the benefit of acquisitions, lower cost for certain inputs, a favorable channel mix, and actions taken to reduce labor cost in response to the decreased demand.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 42.2%, an increase of 170 basis points compared with the year ago period as lower cost for certain inputs, contributions from acquisitions and favorable sales channel mix were partially offset by the decline in volume and lower pricing. We thoughtfully managed our variable cost this quarter costs this quarter in response to the lower demand resulting in favorable gross profit margins. Our SG&A expenses decreased approximately $22 million compared to the year-ago period. The decrease in SG&A expense was primarily due [0:00:15] in response to the lower sales including freight, commissions, travel expenses, and marketing costs and the benefits of streamlining activities, partially offset by the addition of costs from acquired businesses. Reported operating profit was $83 million, compared with $120 million in the year ago period. While adjusted operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $105 million compared with adjusted operating profit of $136 million in the year ago period.

Reported operating profit margin was 10.7%, a decrease of 200 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit margin was 13.5%, a decrease of 80 basis points compared with the margin reported in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was 23.1%, compared with 20.9% percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate was due primarily to the recognition in fiscal 2019 of certain research and development cost tax credits, including claims for prior periods that did not recur in the current fiscal year. We currently estimate that our blended effective income tax rate, before discrete items will approximate 23% for fiscal 2020. Our diluted EPS for the third quarter of $1.52 was $0.70 lower than the prior year. Our adjusted diluted EPS this quarter was $1.94, compared with $2.53 reported in the year ago period. The decrease was primarily due to the lower pre-tax income. We continue to have positive cash flows from operations despite the decline in sales and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet.

We generated $378 million of net cash flows from operating activities for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 which was up $66 million or 21% compared to the prior year. At May 31, 2020 we had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $521 million, an increase of $60 million since August 31, 2019. Our total debt outstanding was $404 million at May 31, 2020. And we currently have additional borrowing availability of approximately $396 million under our revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility and the term loan mature in June 2023. We clearly are pleased with our financial strength and performance during this first chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you. And I will turn it back to Neil.Thanks Karen. We are all dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its widespread impacts on our people and on the economy. We have aggressively managed our business to protect the health and well-being of our associates to operate effectively in uncertain and rapidly changing market conditions and to compete to win both during the downturn and whatever follows. Our number one priority has been to ensure our associates are protected from the spread of the virus while in our care. We have quickly implemented changes to our facilities, including meaningful changes to people flow, changes to manufacturing cell, additional cleaning requirements for common spaces, mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer stations, and social distance workspaces. We have implemented educational programs, contact tracing, and engagement with our communities to improve the environment, both inside and outside of our facilities.

Early on, we reviewed all government orders where we operate and confirmed that we were designated an essential business. This was a critical step in allowing us to service our customers in a variety of ways during the pandemic. For example, our teams deployed lighting solutions to temporary alternate care sites, in less than 48 hours our custom, architectural lighting solutions and applied technology solutions teams developed a portable health care light stand designed for lighting patient pods per specifications of the US Army Corps of Engineers. They were deployed to facilities in Michigan, the Javits Center in New York and McCormick Place in Chicago, to support the life-saving treatments for the most critically ill. We installed smart lighting and controls for a top rated universities, Quantitative Biosciences Institute at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 through the host and protein identification that the virus uses in the host to replicate itself. We supplied lighting and building management solutions to data and logistics centers that are supporting the remote work capacity. Our indoor positioning and heat mapping technology was used to keep shoppers safe through social distancing measures in grocery stores and pharmacies. And we worked with our suppliers on health and sanitation best practices to help them both reopen and stay open to minimize disruption to our key component supply. As Karen described net sales of $776 million were 18% below the prior year. The effects of the pandemic became more evident in April and May, particularly in the retail and commercial office verticals. At the same time, we saw more business in the industrial and education sectors and were able to take advantage of these opportunities as we were open and operating effectively. Our product development activity remains strong in this challenging environment. And we continue to invest in innovative product solutions to better position us during this time of market uncertainty. We launched a new slot fixture from Mark Lighting that aligned the right product and great quality and we were able to ship to our customers when others could not. We were recognized by Building Magazine as a Product award winner in the Building and Energy Management category for Allure UNIWAVE series of wireless interfaces and remote controls from Distech.

We continue to enhance and grow our portfolio of Contractor Select products. Sales of these products were up 7% over the prior year, as we were able to take advantage of discretionary opportunities due to the strength of our supply chain and our robust portfolio. On June 1, we announced that we entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Ushio America Incorporated. Ushio has agreed to supply Acuity Brands with its Care222 UV disinfection module, which uses filtered excimer lamps to generate 220-nanometer far UV-C light capable of inactivating viruses and bacteria on indoor surfaces. The agreement is exclusive to Acuity Brands for general illumination uses throughout North America. While we were focused on managing responsibly during the third quarter effects of the pandemic, we were also focused on coming out of the stronger than we went into it. We have begun the process of our digital transformation. We have added a new Chief Technology Officer and we have deployed teams to begin to re-imagine our business processes. I’m pleased with the talent that we are able to attract and that we already have within Acuity. As we said last quarter, we expect this to be a journey that will ultimately make us better, smarter, and faster competitor. Our focus is on improving customer satisfaction and the time it takes us to perform key activities through improved processes and better technology. Our core business will get stronger as a result of this transformation and this will better position us for success in our existing business and in future opportunities.

In summary, I’m proud of my colleagues and our performance during the third quarter. As I said before, we are demonstrating the ability of our business and our continued ability to generate cash. However, there is still great uncertainty around demand and the timing of any economic recovery. In addition, we expect pricing pressure and continued costs related to tariffs in the fourth quarter. As we look forward, we plan to balance the management of our costs with the investment in our transformation and we have a robust new product portfolio that is positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand. We believe we have the financial strength and the resolve to manage the effects of the pandemic and to emerge stronger. Over the long term, we have the opportunity to more broadly adapt the company to expanding opportunities in our core business and to develop new ones. We have the market position, the people, and the cash flow to become a larger, more dynamic company that delivers for our customers, our associates, and our shareholders. With that, I’ll turn it over for questions. And we welcome Ricky Reece, our President to join Karen and me for the question and answer period. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Walsh with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.