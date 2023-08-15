Agilent Technologies Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Medical device company Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) will be reporting financial results today evening, even as the earnings season reaches its very end.

When Agilent’s third-quarter 2023 report comes after the closing bell, the market will be looking for adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, which is higher by two cents than the EPS reported in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, revenues are expected to decline 3.4% annually to $1.66 billion in the July quarter.

In the second quarter, the Santa Clara, California-based company’s profit rose to $1.27 per share from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period, on an adjusted basis. Reported net income moved up to $302 million or $1.02 per share from $274 million or $0.91 per share last year. At $1.72 billion, Q2 revenues were up 7% year-over-year.