Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q2 2021 Results: Revenue and earnings smash estimates thanks to strength in advertising
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 62% year-over-year to $61.9 billion. Revenues rose 57% on a constant currency basis.
Net income was $18.5 billion, or $27.26 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $10.13 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Both revenue and earnings smashed Street expectations.
Total traffic acquisition costs increased to $10.9 billion from $6.6 billion last year.
Shares gained 2.8% during after-hours trade.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
UPS reports Q2 earnings above street target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q2 revenue of $23.4 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and higher
General Electric (GE) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The payment services firm reported Q2 revenue of $18.2 billion, up by 9% year-over-year
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first