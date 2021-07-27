Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q2 2021 Results: Revenue and earnings smash estimates thanks to strength in advertising

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 62% year-over-year to $61.9 billion. Revenues rose 57% on a constant currency basis.

Net income was $18.5 billion, or $27.26 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $10.13 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Both revenue and earnings smashed Street expectations.

Total traffic acquisition costs increased to $10.9 billion from $6.6 billion last year.

Shares gained 2.8% during after-hours trade.

Prior performance