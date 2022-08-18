Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

AMAT Infographic: Applied Materials Q3 revenue up 5%; earnings beat

Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported higher earnings for the third quarter of 2022, aided by a 5% increase in sales. The results also surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 per share in the third quarter from $1.90 per share in the same period of 2021. The latest number also beat consensus estimates. Net income, including special items, was $1.61 billion or $1.85 per share in the July quarter, compared to $1.72 billion or $1.87 per share last year.

There was a 5% increase in net sales to $6.52 billion, mainly reflecting continued strong performance by the core Semiconductor Systems segment that accounts for about three-fourths of total sales. Analysts were looking for slower top-line growth.

“We feel confident in our ability to navigate macroeconomic headwinds and remain very positive about the long-term strength of the semiconductor market and our outsized growth opportunities,” said Gary Dickerson, the company’s CEO.

