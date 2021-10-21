Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
American Airlines (AAL) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the third quarter was $169 million or $0.25 per share compared to net loss of $2.39 billion or $4.71 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Total operating revenues stood at $8.96 billion.
