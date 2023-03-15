CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) Financial Tear Sheet

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a manufacturer of chemicals and fertilizers, with focus on nitrogen fertilizer products. It was incorporated in 2007, and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. The company’s main products are urea ammonium nitrate for agricultural customers, retailers, and distributors; and ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers. AlphaStreet presents a research report on CVR Partners, which includes all the key aspects of the company.