Categories Analysis, Other Industries

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) Financial Tear Sheet

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a manufacturer of chemicals and fertilizers, with focus on nitrogen fertilizer products. It was incorporated in 2007, and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. The company’s main products are urea ammonium nitrate for agricultural customers, retailers, and distributors; and ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers. AlphaStreet presents a research report on CVR Partners, which includes all the key aspects of the company.

Download CVR Partners’ financial tear sheet

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Three factors that work in favor of this processed foods maker

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were up on Tuesday. The stock has gained 22% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company delivered second quarter 2023 earnings

Nike looks stable despite modest holiday quarter. Is the stock a buy?

Over the years, Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has maintained its dominance in the athletic apparel market by making continued investments in product innovation, and more recently by focusing on boosting

FedEx (FDX) probably had another weak quarter. Here’s why

The slowdown in the US economy and high inflation is taking a toll on the cargo industry, at a time when parcel service giants like FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are

Tags

AgricultureChemicals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top