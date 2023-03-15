CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) Financial Tear Sheet

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) is a manufacturer of chemicals and fertilizers, with focus on nitrogen fertilizer products. It was incorporated in 2007, and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. The company’s main products are urea ammonium nitrate for agricultural customers, retailers, and distributors; and ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers. AlphaStreet presents a research report on CVR Partners, which includes all the key aspects of the company.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Three factors that work in favor of this processed foods maker
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were up on Tuesday. The stock has gained 22% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company delivered second quarter 2023 earnings
Nike looks stable despite modest holiday quarter. Is the stock a buy?
Over the years, Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has maintained its dominance in the athletic apparel market by making continued investments in product innovation, and more recently by focusing on boosting
FedEx (FDX) probably had another weak quarter. Here’s why
The slowdown in the US economy and high inflation is taking a toll on the cargo industry, at a time when parcel service giants like FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are