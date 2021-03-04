Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.  (NYSE: AEO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 03, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Judy Meehan — Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Jay L. Schottenstein — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Mathias — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Foyle — Executive Vice President and Global Brand President – Aerie

Michael R. Rempell — Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

Analysts:

Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst

Matthew R. Boss — JP Morgan — Analyst

Oliver Chen — Cowen & Company — Analyst

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Janet Kloppenburg — JJK Research Associates — Analyst

Simeon Siegel — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Marni Shapiro — The Retail Tracker — Analyst

Kate Fitzsimons — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Kelly Crago — Citigroup — Analyst

