American Express (AXP) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings today.
Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $9.5 billion, up 32% from the same period a year ago, The increase primarily reflected growth in Card Member spending compared to the prior year.
Net income was $2.1 billion, or $2.73 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $2.74 per share, last year.
