American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

American Express Co (AXP) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Vivian Zhou — Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Stephen J. Squeri — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey C. Campbell — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Express Q1 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Head of Investor Relations, Ms. Vivian Zhou. Please go ahead.

Vivian Zhou — Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Alan, and thank you all for joining today’s call. As a reminder before we begin, today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s future business and financial performance. These are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today’s presentation slides Presentation slides and in our reports on file with the SEC. The discussion today also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this quarter’s earnings materials as well as the earnings materials for the prior periods we discussed. All of these are posted on our website at ir.americanexpress.com. We will begin today with Steve Squeri, Chairman and CEO, who will start with some remarks about the Company’s key priorities for 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then Jeff Campbell, Chief Financial Officer, will provide review of our first quarter financial performance. After that, we will move to a Q&A session on the results with both Steve and Jeff. With that, let me turn it over to Steve.

Stephen J. Squeri — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Vivian. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. First of all, I hope you and your families are healthy and staying safe as we go through this COVID-19 crisis. As we said on our Investor Call on March 17th, we are in unprecedented times. Our results in January and February continued the strong trends we’ve seen over the past 10 quarters, but we’re now operating in a very different world. The deterioration in the economy due to COVID-19 impacts that began during the first quarter and accelerated in April has dramatically impacted our volumes. Looking ahead, it’s impossible to know when the economy will improve. In the meantime, we’re focused on supporting our colleagues and customers, while remaining financially strong so that we could be in a position to grow when the crisis ends.

Jeff will take you through some detail on how this environment is impacting various components of our financial results. My comments will focus on what we’re doing to manage the Company through the near term so that we can be in a position to take advantage of the growth opportunities that will be available when the economy improves. Last year, as many economists were predicting an economic slowdown at some point, we put together a plan for managing through a range of potential economic scenarios and we modeled what our response might look like in those scenarios. Of course, the economic situation we’re facing right now is nothing like those we modeled. However, we developed a framework that we’re using to guide us in managing the Company through the short-term as we plan for the future. Our framework for managing through this cycle is built on four principles you will see on Slide 2; supporting our colleagues and winning as a team; protecting our customers and our brand; structuring the Company for growth in the future; and remaining financially strong. I’ll spend a few minutes talking about each of these principles, which represent our priorities for 2020.

Turning to Slide 3, from day one of this crisis, our priority has been to take care of our people, the 64,000 American Express colleagues around the world. We wanted to ensure our colleagues felt secure in their jobs, which is why we committed to no COVID-19-related layoffs for the remainder of 2020. In addition, we’re continuing to pay the salaries of colleagues who are affected by the virus without having to use their paid leave. We also committed to paying all out-of-pocket COVID-related medical expenses for colleagues in our U.S. medical plans.

As the virus spread rapidly around the world, we wanted to keep our colleagues safe and secure. So we moved quickly to a full-time work-from-home arrangement in all our locations, including thousands of our frontline service colleagues. A core value of our Company from our earliest days has been supporting the communities from where we do business and where our colleagues live and work. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we committed over $6 million in grants of the American Express Foundation to a number of charitable organizations around the world that are supporting frontline workers in this crisis. We also pledged to match more than $1 million in card member donations to Feeding America when U.S. card members used their membership rewards points to donate through to the organization through justgiving.com. In addition, we’re working with our partners to support our communities. For example, we’re partnering with Hilton to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights to frontline medical professionals across the U.S. and we’re backing Marriott’s Rooms for Responders initiative to provide for healthcare professionals in some of the hardest hit regions.

The next principle is protecting our customers and our brand. Our global customer base is one of our most important assets. And like everyone, they’re going through a difficult time right now. We’re offering a range of financial assistance options to help our customers weather the storm, adding new product benefits to be relevant in today’s environment, and continuing to provide the world-class customer service our customers expect and rely on. Our consumer and small business card members are taking advantage of the various short-term financial assistance options we offer to help them navigate through this period, including temporary payment deferrals, interest and late fee waivers, and protections from collection calls and negative credit bureau reporting.

We also offer a range of longer-term assistance programs for certain customers who require more time. We’re expanding eligibility for these programs and enhancing them to provide for additional payment flexibility based on our customer circumstances. To enable our U.S. small business customers to obtain the financial assistance provided under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, we’ve been authorized as an SBA PPP lender and began to accept applications from our customers earlier this week, which we will submit to the SBA as soon as that window opens. In addition to our financial assistance initiatives, we’ve enhanced our membership rewards programs and we’re adding new offers, benefits and rewards to our premium products that are particularly relevant for the times we’re in now. For example, since people are not currently traveling, eating out, or shopping in store, we’ve adjusted our MR program to include discounts at Amazon when you pay with points and the ability to earn double points with orders from Grubhub and Seamless through the end of the year. We’re also adding a range of limited time offers, credits, and rewards on stay-at-home services, such as wireless, streaming, grocery and food delivery for our consumer and certain cobrand card customers as well as business essentials like wireless, office equipment, and shipping for our small business customers.

For our cobrand customers, we’re also working with our partners to extend card member benefits, such as airline companion certificates and hotel free night awards, so our mutual customers will have more time to enjoy these benefits. And for our travel customers, we’re waiving fees for any flight changes or new bookings made through American Express Travel, now through May 31. In addition to our card members, we’re supporting small businesses as we have for many years through shop small initiatives like Small Business Saturday and many others around the world.

During the COVID-19 crisis, we’re continuing to promote the positive impact consumers can have on their local communities and small businesses through our Stay Home and Shop Small campaign. Earlier this week, we launched Stand for Small in the U.S., a coalition of more than 40 companies across various industries that have come together to back small businesses by providing a wide range of offers, complimentary services, access to corporate assistance programs, and other resources designed to help support them as they manage through the crisis. We look forward to many more companies joining this initiative over the coming weeks. For our merchant partners, we’re also temporarily extending the amount of time businesses must respond to disputes and have increased contactless transaction thresholds to reduce physical contact at the point of sale in 28 countries. Finally, our customer care professionals made a quick transition from a brick and mortar operation to a home-based servicing one and we did so with minimal disruption. In fact, our servicing levels quickly came back to BAU levels and our customer satisfaction results improved during the crisis and are at significantly higher levels now than in January.

Our next principle is structuring the Company for future growth. While we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will generate certain changes in our business in the near term and likely over the long term, it will also generate opportunities, and we intend to be in a position to take advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves. We’re starting with the strong foundation. The assets we have, our differentiated business model, particularly our brands, our customers and our merchant network, give us a great base to build upon. In addition, the strategic imperatives we’ve been focused on over the past few years remain just as relevant today and while we’ll make some adjustments considering the current environment, we’ll continue to pursue our overall strategies in the following areas: Expanding our leadership in the premium consumer space; building on our strong position in commercial payments; strengthening our global integrated network to provide unique value; and making American Express an essential part of our customers’ digital lives.

As the crisis unfolded, we knew that we had to re-prioritize our investments in each of these areas to focus on those initiatives that are critical to retaining our premium customer base and strengthening our merchant network, while at the same time, continuing to invest in those areas that are key to our long-term growth strategy. This led us to a thorough and thoughtful process to identify activities that we should stop, slow, accelerate, and continue. What we’re stopping for the time being includes items that are less critical in today’s environment, including traditional advertising, marketing, sponsorships, and customer acquisition activities. We’re slowing down the development and launch of some of the new products we had in the pipeline for this year. We’re accelerating investments in mobile, servicing, and credit and collections capabilities that are not only important today but are also important for our continued growth over the longer term.

And we’re continuing our activities in number of areas, including acquiring new merchants globally, our ongoing efforts Our ongoing efforts to launch our new network in China, our network re-platforming initiative, our premium product refresh strategy in both consumer and commercial, and continuing to integrate and develop new digital capabilities as well as making longer-term enhancements in our servicing platform and other key areas that are important for our future success. Finally, we entered this crisis with particularly strong capital and liquidity positions that will enable us to remain financially strong. While some of our expense categories such as rewards cost and the cost of card member services will decline automatically as spending declines and customer behaviors change, we’re taking aggressive actions to reduce discretionary expenses across the enterprise by nearly $3 billion from our original plan in the areas I mentioned before, and we are redirecting some of those funds into new product benefits and longer-term investments I described a few moments ago.

Looking ahead, in the near term, our earnings will be driven by the answers to two questions that no one can now — no one yet can answer. First, when and how strongly does spending rebound as the global economy recovers? Second, how long do the challenges of high unemployment levels and small business shutdowns last, perhaps softened by the record levels of government support and what does that mean for our credit losses? Until we all get to the answers to these questions, we’re reducing our spending in every area it doesn’t make sense in the current environment, consistent with our intention to not have any COVID-related layoffs in 2020 and consistent with our intention of protecting our customers and the brands. So those are our principles we’ve established for managing through this period in a way that will position us to return to growth when the economy rebounds.

Without a doubt, these are times that are unlike any that I’ve encountered in my 35 years at American Express. But while the magnitude and uncertainty of today’s challenges are more intense, the lessons we’ve learned through other crises will serve us well as we work through this one. As always, we’ll remain focused on what we can control in the short term, while keeping an eye on the long term, and like before, we intend to come back stronger. Our teams are working day and night all over the world to help our card members and our merchants just as we have done throughout our history. And when this is over, we intend to be in a position of strength, ready to capitalize on the opportunities ahead because we’ve managed these short-term challenges while remaining focused on growth over the longer term. Thank you for your time, and now I’ll turn it over to Jeff.

Jeffrey C. Campbell — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Steve, and good morning, everyone. Today, I’ll take you through our results with more real-time granularity on recent trends than I normally do, to help you understand how our business is performing in this rapidly-evolving environment.

Starting with our summary financials, I’d encourage you to look at Slides 4 and 5 together. As you can see on Slide 5, while January and February were strong months, March was a very different month. And so the full quarter results are not so helpful for understanding our performance in the current environment. As you recall, when we held our Investor Update on March 17, we said we expected first quarter earnings per share, excluding credit reserves, would be between $1.90 and $2.10 and that’s where we’ve landed. We also said we expected FX-adjusted revenue growth would be in the 2% to 4% range, but we came in a bit below that due to spending trends at the end of March deteriorating even faster than we had expected, as well as some of our ancillary revenue lines coming in a bit lower than expected.

Turning now to the details of our performance, I’ll start with billed business. Clearly, it is remarkable how much the world has changed in just the last month and a half. What’s most important as you think about the near-term future is understanding what’s happening today. And so we’ve included a different view of our billed business than our typical quarterly disclosures, which you can still find in the appendix on slides 25 to 27. Instead, on Slide 6 and 7, we’ve shown you our weekly proprietary billed business growth trends through the latest date for which our data is complete, which is April 19.

Looking at all this data, there are four key observations I’d make. First, the volume declines accelerated dramatically in March, whereas January and February results were still in line with our performance over the last few years. Second, T&E, which was roughly 30% of our proprietary volumes in 2019, is down almost 95%. Third, non-T&E spending has declined more modestly. As you would expect, some areas such as grocery spending and some online commerce have held up quite well and even accelerated, whereas other categories such as other categories of more traditional retail have been much weaker. And fourth, you will see that our proprietary billings decline seem to have stabilized somewhat in April with overall proprietary volume growth down around 45%.

Turning next to loan performance on Slide 8, total loans declined by 3% year-over-year in the first quarter, driven primarily by lower spending. In today’s environment, where there are so many questions around credit, we felt it would be helpful to remind you about the composition of our loan book. At the end of the first quarter, 70% of our outstanding loan balances were with U.S. consumers, 10% were with international consumers, and the remaining 20% were with small businesses, almost all of which are in the U.S.

Moving on to Slide 9, we wanted to spend a minute focusing on our charge receivables, because in an environment where spending volumes move dramatically, these balances move dramatically as well. As you can see in the chart on the left, with only one month of spend declines, our charge receivables are down 21% versus the prior year and $13 billion below the prior quarter. This dynamic is important as you think about liquidity and capital in this environment, which I will get to later in my remarks. Of course, our charge receivables also have a different risk profile than our lending book, and even within our charge receivables book, there are different types of credit exposure. And so, we’ve included a breakout of where these charge receivables come from on the right-hand side of the slide. Around 35% of our charge receivables are from consumer charge card members and another 35% are from small business charge card members. The remaining 30% is from corporate cards, which have relatively lower risk exposure.

Slide 10 then shows our traditional credit metrics for our lending and charge portfolios. The trends in both write-offs and delinquencies in the first quarter were solid and remained best-in-class in part due to all of our risk management efforts over the past few years to prepare for an eventual downturn. You do see a modest increase in write-off and delinquency rates year-over-year and sequentially, primarily due to lower loan and receivable balances as opposed to any significant change in credit performance. Further, were you to look at our TDR disclosures in our Q1 10-Q, those balances are also relatively in line with the prior quarter. Now, obviously, our traditional credit metrics all look fine because not enough time has passed for things to show up in these traditional metrics. What we are all trying to manage going forward is the collision of record levels of unemployment combined with record levels of government support.

So turning to Slide 11, you will see the total balances that are enrolled in our customer pandemic relief program, which we established to support our customers that have encountered hardship due to COVID-19. Since we created this program in March, we’ve had nearly 845,000 accounts enroll in the program globally through mid-April, just a few days ago. I’d also note that over 88% of the U.S. consumer and small business loan and receivable balances enrolled in this program are from prime and super-prime card members. And many of those card members have made some payments since enrollment. In addition, we’ve seen the pace of new enrollment slow a bit from its peak a few weeks ago.

We are working hard alongside these customers to get to the best outcome for both our customers and our shareholders by providing payment deferrals, waving interest and certain fees, as well as protecting them from adverse bureau reporting and collections actions. We are also working as people roll off these short-term programs to develop new longer-term solutions as well as leveraging our pre-existing hardship programs to help them retain their membership and to get to a good financial outcome. So one of the many uncertainties around the economic future is the outcome Future is the outcome of those efforts, which will be one of the factors that influences our credit performance through this crisis.

So let’s move on to provision on Slide 12. The first point I would make is that just as our credit metrics were relatively unchanged in the first quarter, our write-off dollars were also in line with our original expectations and do not yet reflect the incremental stress from the current crisis. The growth in provision expense is all about the $1.7 billion credit reserve build. And the credit reserve build is all about the macroeconomic outlook as we closed the books in early April, which was suddenly and significantly much more pessimistic than when we started the year. This outlook does attempt to incorporate all the uncertainties around the impacts of COVID-19 as well as any potential offsets from the unprecedented level of government stimulus.

So turning then to Slide 13, you see that our reserves at the end of the first quarter are almost double the reserve levels we had on our balance sheet at the end of last year. The increase is from a combination of the $1.2 billion of reserves we built when we implemented the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology, CECL, on January 1 as well as the $1.7 billion of credit reserves we added at the end of the first quarter as a result of the worsening macroeconomic outlook due to COVID-19. Today, our lending and charge credit reserves on the balance sheet represents 7% of our loan balances and 1% of our charge receivable balances respectively.

So the key underpinning of these reserves are the macroeconomic assumptions that informed the $1.7 billion credit reserve build we took in the first quarter, which we show you on Slide 14. As you know, we do not have an in-house economist and so we use an external provider and look at a range of macroeconomic forecasts that we weight together in our credit reserve models. When we closed the books on the first quarter, those scenarios assumed the GDP would be down 18% to 25% and the unemployment rate would rise to 9% to 13% in the second quarter with a steady modest recovery after that. It’s important to note that the latest macroeconomic outlook today reflects an even more significant deterioration in U.S. GDP and unemployment than when we closed the books on the first quarter. If those forecasts were to hold or even worsen by the time we close the books on the second quarter, we would expect to have another large reserve build. So, this gives you a clear view of the assumptions behind our Q1 reserve build, but only time will tell what the ultimate level of write-offs will be given the completely unprecedented nature of the global environment.

Turning next to revenue on Slide 15, net card fees remained our fastest-growing revenue line with 18% growth in the first quarter. We expect this revenue line to decelerate less in the short-term relative to other revenue lines based on our historical experience with strong card fee performance in a downturn as well as the fact that we have roughly $2 billion of deferred card fee revenue already sitting on the balance sheet today. However, it’s also important to note that the majority of the card fee growth we’ve seen over the past few years has been driven by growth in our fee-based portfolios with around 70% of our new card acquisitions in 2019 on fee-based products. As the pace of new account growth slows in this environment, we would expect to see a modest slowdown in net card fee growth over time. Net interest income growth of 13% was faster than the 3% average loan growth we saw in the first quarter, driven by a modest tailwind from interest rate reductions year-over-year as well as continued yield benefits from mix and pricing for risk.

The details around average yield trends can be found in the appendix on Slide 28. In addition, as I mentioned earlier in my remarks, we saw softness in some ancillary revenue lines, particularly from travel-related revenue streams that are relatively immaterial and typically don’t change much quarter-to-quarter, but were down significantly year-over-year in the first quarter.

Turning then to the largest component of our revenue, discount revenue, I’d move you ahead to Slide 16. As you can see on the right, discount revenue declined 5% for the full quarter and 27% in the month of March. The contraction in discount revenue was larger than the decline in billed business. On average, we earn higher discount revenues from our T&E merchants than we do from our non-T&E merchants. So, given the much larger declines we are seeing in T&E spend, the divergence in T&E and non-T&E billing trends drove a 3-basis point decline in the average discount rate in the first quarter and a 10-basis point decline in the average discount rate in March relative to the prior year. Looking forward, if the spending trends we see in early April persist, with T&E spending down about 95% for the entirety of the second quarter, our discount rate erosion in the second quarter could be as much as 14 basis points to 18 basis points.

Now let’s talk about our expenses. When you think about our cost structure, you’ve got the costs that come down naturally as spend declines and certain behaviors change. And when you look at the three customer engagement expense line shown on Slide 17, you see this dynamic in the sequential change in growth between 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. One way you might think about this dynamic in the current environment is that as our revenue goes down in the near term, you could see about a 50% offset to the revenue movement in these lines. Other expenses such as marketing and OpEx move based on management decisions.

As Steve discussed, in light of the current environment, we’re aggressively reducing costs across the enterprise. In fact, we’re cutting discretionary expenses through the end of the year by $3 billion relative to our original plans. We’re also choosing to selectively reinvest some of these savings in initiatives that are key to our long-term growth strategy. Looking at Slide 18, you see that the environment in March changed too quickly for us to see a significant impact from these decisions in our first quarter marketing and operating expenses.

So let me explain how we expect those cost reductions to impact these lines from a year-over-year standpoint going forward. In the balance of the year, we expect to dramatically reduce our proactive marketing efforts and reinvest in the additional product benefits that Steve spoke about in his opening remarks, while reducing many other costs. As a result, I would expect our operating expenses to be down about $1 billion year-over-year cumulatively over the next three quarters. On the marketing line, we are funding the additional product benefit adjustments that Steve discussed with our other marketing cuts. The net of the two should result in a modest reduction in marketing investment levels relative to last year.

Moving last to capital on Slide 19. As Steve mentioned earlier, we are entering the current crisis with a strong capital position. Our CET1 ratio was 11.7% at the end of the first quarter, above our 10% to 11% CET1 target range. The sequential growth in our CET1 ratio was driven by the countercyclical nature of our balance sheet. As our balance sheet shrinks, with declining AR and loan balances in the current environment, our risk-weighted assets drop accordingly. I would also note that our first quarter CET1 ratio includes a roughly 80-basis point impact from the five-year transition option made available under the Fed rule to delay any capital effects of CECL until 2022. We repurchased $0.9 billion worth — $900 million worth of shares in the first quarter, but have suspended our share repurchase program as of mid-March and we do not expect to resume share repurchases for the time being given the current environment. However, with our strong capital position, we have the capacity and intend to continue to pay our dividend in the second quarter.

Turning to Slide 20, the countercyclical nature of our business is also reflected in our particularly strong liquidity position during the first quarter. Our cash and investments balance increased from $32 billion to $41 billion in Q1, driven mainly by the decline in AR and loans. We also saw strong demand for personal savings deposits during the first quarter, even as we adjusted pricing given the current rate environment. Our personal savings deposit base is up 6% versus the prior quarter and up 16% year-over-year. Putting it all together, Putting it all together, our capital funding and liquidity positions are strong and we have significant flexibility to maintain a strong balance sheet in periods of uncertainty or stress. In summary, we are certainly in unprecedented times, and looking ahead, it’s impossible to forecast our financial results for the rest of the year without knowing the answer to the two questions Steve posed earlier, when and how quickly the economy improves and what happens to unemployment and the pace of small business recovery. Until then, we’re focused on supporting our colleagues and customers, prudently managing our risk exposure and expense base and ensuring that our capital and liquidity levels stay strong so that we can take advantage of the inevitable rebound for our customers, colleagues, and shareholders. With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Vivian.

Vivian Zhou — Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Jeff. Before we open up the lines for Q&A, I will ask those in the queue to please limit yourself to just one question. Thank you for your cooperation. And with that, the operator will now open up the line for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.