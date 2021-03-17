American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call



Presentation:

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations for some information about today’s call.

Liz Sharp — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, should, indicate, suggest, believe and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our product development, focus, objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings. You can find those documents as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com. Today’s call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

I have a few important items to note about our comments today’s call. First, we reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock compensation, transition costs, COVID-19 expenses, related party interest income and the tax effect related to all of those adjustments. The reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, whether or not they are discussed on today’s call can be found in our filings as well as today’s earnings press release which are posted on our website. Also, when we reference EPS, we are always referencing fully diluted EPS.

Joining us on today’s call is Brian Murphy, President and CEO; and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Brian.

Brian D. Murphy — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Liz, and thanks everyone for joining us. Today, I’m excited to share our third quarter results which exceeded our expectations for both net sales and net income. I believe our performance reflects not only the ongoing strength of the outdoor market but more importantly, the value of our highly-authentic brand portfolio, our unique Dock & Unlock strategy, the harvesting of our strong new product pipeline and investments we made in our business two to three years ago that are beginning to bear fruit. These elements have long been core to our strategies and they underlie the great results we’re reporting today. With the focus on the future times and even 10 years out, we will continue to make forward-looking investments that we believe will unlock the brands’ full potential as they progress along their exciting path from niche to known regardless of the direction the outdoor market takes in our post-pandemic world.

Overall, however, it looks as though the floor has been raised for outdoor participation and we expect a portion of those new entrants to continue recreating in our categories well past the current pandemic. Because of that we’re very excited to continue engaging with a much larger consumer base than we did before 2020. With that, let’s talk about the quarter.

Highlights include order strength for products across all four of our brand lanes, growth in both our e-commerce and traditional sales channels, the first $1 million plus quarter from our recently launched DTC brand Meat Your Maker, the largest product launch ever from our Crimson Trace brands and exceptional cash flow generation, which further strengthens our balance sheet. Based on our performance and our outlook for the balance of the year, we are again raising our guidance for fiscal 2021, which ends April 30th.

Before I address our performance specifically, let me update you on our markets. By now I think we’re all aware of the significant impact the pandemic has had on so many aspects of our world and community. When it comes to the outdoor industry that impact has been truly profound and we believe has resulted in a higher foundational level of consumer participation. Whether personal protection, shooting sports, camping, hunting or fishing each one has delivered meaningful growth year-over-year.

In camping the Outdoor Industry Association estimates that camping participation increased 28% in 2020, with nearly $8 million new participants. Millennials represented the strongest increase in participation with 19% camping for the first time ever. We are excited about what this trend could mean for our adventurer brand lane, which includes Schrade as well as UST, our growing line of camping gear that we recently rebranded with an exciting new youthful, inclusive and energetic personality. You can check out our recently launched tents, sleeping bags and mats at ustgear.com.

In hunting according to data issued this week by the NSSF and Southwick Associates, hunting license sales were up an estimated 7.5% in 2020. The brands within our Harvester brand lane, particularly Hooyman, BOG, Uncle Henry, Old Timer and our internally-developed Meat Your Maker brand are in a great position to address a variety of pre-hunt, hunt and and post-hunt activities for these new and, in some cases, renewed participants.

In fishing the recreational boating and fishing foundation reported there were 3 million more fishing licenses sold in 2020 than in 2019, an increase of 40% year-over-year. Within the Adventurer brand lane our BUBBA brand is ready to provide these new anglers with must-have tools to capture the ultimate lifestyle of adventure from water to plate. You’ll find new fishing shears, stainless steel plyers, and diving knives at bubba.com.

And lastly, strong participation in firearms ownership led to a record 8 million new entrants in calendar 2020 according to the NSSF. This new and larger installed base of owners suggests strong future participation in shooting sports and the need for new products and accessories where we are uniquely positioned. In addition to benefiting Crimson Trace, Lockdown and the licensed Smith & Wesson related brands in our Defender brand lane, these new consumers are also potential long-term customers for Caldwell, Wheeler, Tipton and Frankford Arsenal all situated in our Marksman brand lane. Our award-winning puck monitoring device along with other innovative safety products from our Lockdown brand are especially relevant and offer peace of mind for these 8 million new firearm owners.

Turning to our financial performance in the quarter, net sales across our portfolio brands improved an extraordinary 91% in the third quarter and gross margins expanded by 110 basis points to over 45%. Growth in the quarter occurred in nearly all of our 20 brands. Furthermore, of our top four selling products in the quarter, each came from one of four brand lanes yet again demonstrating the diversity we have built across the business. We believe that sales growth across both our traditional and e-commerce channels in the quarter demonstrates the investments we have made over time continue to pay off, allowing us to place our brands wherever the consumer expects to find us whether that’s a physical store or online. The investment we’ve made in our e-commerce platform was an initiative we began well in advance of the pandemic and positioned us well for the acceleration of consumer shopping online. We believe our e-commerce and traditional platforms will both play an important role in our long-term growth. So we are pleased that our e-commerce channels generated 44% of our total net sales in the third quarter. This represented 129% growth compared to the prior year and included a sizable increase in our direct to consumer sales. Net sales in our traditional channels grew as well, increasing by over 68% year-over-year.

Turning to profitability. Our adjusted EBITDAS performance for the quarter was particularly strong with adjusted EBITDAS margins improving 1,120 basis points year-over-year. In addition to higher gross margins, we delivered greater profitability to the bottom line, demonstrating we believe the tremendous leverageability of our business. Thanks to the unique structure of our brand lanes and our focus on organic growth through our Dock & Unlock strategy.

This quarter I’m excited to share another example of our Dock & Unlock process in action. When we purchased Crimson Trace almost five years ago, it had long been a leader in the market for laser sights for self-defense, essentially a red or green laser attached to the frame of a firearm allowing the user to aim more rapidly and accurately. Interestingly, when we plugged the brand into our Dock & Unlock process, we learned that consumers have come to view it as a trusted provider of not only laser sights, but aiming solutions more broadly. We thought wow, where else could Crimson Trace go with this increased permission to play. So our Defender brand lane team went to work expanding the Crimson Trace offering in 2018 to include red dot sights and a small assortment of bronchoscopes. But their work didn’t stop there.

Ongoing research hinted to us what we believe consumers wanted most and in this third quarter, we announced the launch of over 50 optics in our newly-established HARDLINE and BRUSHLINE series of rifle scopes. Like the rest of our Crimson Trace products, the new scopes have undergone what we believe to be the most rigorous and hardcore testing in the industry, which is why they are backed by a lifetime warranty. They have the strength of IP behind a variety of features and they preview the new design esthetic that we are incorporating into future Crimson Trace products. Our scopes include aggressive knurling on the magnification ring and turrets, Crimson Trace MOC coatings and robust aerospace grade construction. Our pro models features zero-stop and exposed turrets, larger objective diameters, first and second focal-plane options and a variety of illumination options you would come to expect from a brand rooted and electro-optics technology. You can find our new scopes at crimsontrace.com.

New products are core to our strategy and historically companies in our industry showcase new products each year at SHOT Show. This year, however, SHOT Show, like so many shows, was canceled. But that didn’t slow us down and we went digital. We redirected our SHOT Show budget towards rich media content and secured two full episodes on the 2021 SHOT Show New Product Premiere, which aired on the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel. Both episodes were basically an American Outdoor Brands takeover. They were dedicated entirely to new products from across our brand portfolio. This programing included groundbreaking optics, hunting blinds, game cameras, meat processing equipment, revolutionary tools for the reloader and gunsmith, the latest fillet knives and gear for the most desiring anglers, a complete assortment of land management tools, a brand-new line of smart security products, and much more. The reach for these episodes has been tremendous. We estimate that the programs have generated over 35 million impressions across television, print, digital and social media and those programs are scheduled to air again in July.

The shift we made from a physical event to a digital venue for SHOT Show seemed natural since our internal capabilities, which include a modern approach to product marketing, content generation and digital marketing are core strengths that allow our brands to establish lasting relationships with consumers. We intend to further utilize these internal digital capabilities as we launch more than 300 new products in the coming year.

In addition to organic growth objectives, Andy and I continually scan the landscape for potential acquisitions that are fit with our business. We are currently seeing an uptick in the number of acquisition opportunities likely for a variety of reasons. That said, we continue to maintain a very disciplined approach when we look at these targets. In particular, we’re looking for strong brands that complement our current portfolio and have runway for growth, targets that have large total addressable markets and brands where our Dock & Unlock strategy can provide untapped value for our shareholders.

Before I hand it off, I want to especially thank our employees who helped us deliver these tremendous results. Their commitment to our success as a new company, their dedication to the health and safety of their coworkers and their passion for building an exciting and innovative product portfolio made it possible for consumers to continue exploring their connection with the outdoors and our products during these challenging times.

Andy?

H. Andrew Fulmer — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Brian. I’m excited to share details of our strong third quarter results. We delivered significant growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDAS that exceeded our expectations as well as exceptional cash flow generation.

Net sales for the quarter were $82.6 million compared to $43.3 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 91% driven by favorable consumer trends and a consumer preference for our strong brand portfolio. In fact seven of our brands grew revenue more than 100% over the prior Q3.

Historically, our second quarter sales have represented the highest point in our annual seasonality. This year, however, Q3 will likely stand as our highest quarter aligning with very robust POS trends that were occurring at the time combined with retailer load-ins of inventory on new products from our Crimson Trace and UST brands, new customer additions for Crimson Trace and Hooyman and strong channel inventory replenishment made possible by effective inventory planning.

Sales in our traditional channels were $46.2 million, an increase of 68.5% over the prior-year quarter. Net sales in our e-commerce channels were $36.5 million, an increase of 129% over the prior year. Our e-commerce channels include our direct to consumer sales as well as sales to retail customers that do not traditionally operate a physical brick and mortar store but rather generate most of their sales on their own retail websites.

Our Q3 gross margins were 45.2%, a 110 basis point increase over the prior year and in line with our expectations. The favorable impacts of product mix and fewer promotional programs were partially offset by higher tariff costs and sales of discounted, slower-moving inventory to certain retailers, both of which were expected. As a reminder, last quarter we said we would be working to sell $5 million to $6 million of certain slower-moving inventory at low margin in order to convert that product to cash. Our efforts have been successful and in Q3, we sold approximately $3 million of this inventory. In Q4, we expect to complete the sale of the remaining $2 million to $3 million of inventory and the impact of those sales has been incorporated into our guidance.

In the quarter GAAP operating expenses were $27.2 million compared to $20.9 million in Q3 last year. The $6.3 million increase was driven primarily by $3.6 million of variable selling and distribution costs and approximately $1.4 million of compensation-related expenses, all of which resulted from our higher net sales. Those costs were netted by a decrease in intangible amortization of approximately $600,000.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q3 were $22.2 million compared to $16.6 million last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude intangible amortization, stock compensation and certain non-recurring expenses as they occur. For the third quarter GAAP EPS was $0.56 as compared with an EPS loss of $0.01 last year. Our non-GAAP EPS was $0.82 as compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. These figures are based on our fully-diluted share count of approximately 14 million shares.

Adjusted EBITDAS of $8 million represents an increase of approximately 360% over prior year at a margin of 19.1% compared to 7.9% in the prior-year quarter. This great result was favorably impacted by a combination of the absence of promotions required in the current environment, reduced opex from travel and trade shows and the significant leverage of fixed cost at that net sales level.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. Our balance sheet became even stronger in Q3, enhancing our ability to invest in organic growth and seek complementary brands for our portfolio through acquisitions. We ended the quarter with cash of $45.5 million and no borrowings on our line of credit. Our cash position was primarily driven by very strong operating cash inflow of $12.6 million for the quarter, netted by cash outflows of $1 million for capital expenditures and patent costs.

We continue to expect approximately $4 million in total capex spending for the current fiscal year with a portion of that being non-recurring in nature, related to the spin-off from our former parent company in August 2020. I want to note that the spin-off included a transition services agreement under which we received two years of IT support while we stand up our own independent IT infrastructure, including an ERP system. We are just now embarking on that process. So the related capex will primarily occur in our fiscal ’22.

Our new IT infrastructure is an important and meaningful opportunity to implement a system that truly fits our needs. It will provide immense value to our business by further strengthening our analytic capabilities and preparing us for future growth. I look forward to sharing more as we get this project underway.

Turning to accounts receivable. We decreased AR by approximately $2 million from Q2 to Q3 even though we delivered a sequential increase in quarterly net sales of roughly $3 million. We are pleased with this reduction, which is the result of two specific initiatives we discussed in our last call. We remain focused on identifying additional opportunities to reduce DSOs in the future.

During the quarter, our team did a great job working with suppliers to ensure a consistent inflow of inventory despite some constraints with shipping capacity and port-related delays that we face with certain inbound product. We utilized air freight on occasion when the margin impact was acceptable. And this helped us maintain what we believe to be excellent service levels for our retailers.

We held our inventory relatively flat from Q2 to Q3 largely by moving the slower inventory I discussed earlier and balancing our internal inventory with increased demand. Starting in Q4, we expect our inventory to increase due to a few factors. First. Like many companies, we are seeing unprecedented port congestion. For instance, the Port of Long Beach reported its busiest February ever with 43% more shipping containers processed than prior February. In order to help mitigate transportation risk, we intend to increase safety stock and some of our high-volume SKUs. Second, as Brian mentioned, we are in the process of launching over 300 new products in calendar 2021 and we plan to increase inventory in support of those launches. It’s worth noting that several of these new products are manufactured outside of China, helping us continue to diversify our supplier base and reflecting our progress toward our long-term commitment to mitigate supply chain risk.

Lastly, we’ve shared in the past our strategy to evolve some of our brands toward higher ASP products. As a result of our progress on this initiative, many of the new products Brian referenced will reflect higher ASPs and that will inherently increase our inventory value. Examples of this important evolution include our new scopes from Crimson Trace, tents from UST and grinders from Meat Your Maker. These new products represent an exciting investment we’re making in our business. As we do so, we remain focused on effectively managing our inventories through our robust S&OP and product lifecycle management processes. We ended the quarter with no bank debt and the full capacity available on our $50 million line of credit. This facility provides an additional $15 million of availability under certain conditions. Between our revolver capacity and our cash balance, our total available capital at the end of Q3 was over $110 million. This access to capital provides us with a menu of options as we identify opportunities for the organic and inorganic investments that Brian mentioned.

Now turning to our guidance. Based on our financial performance through Q3 and our expectations for continued growth in Q4, we are increasing our net sales, EPS and adjusted EBITDAS guidance for fiscal ’21. We are now estimating full year net sales in the range of $268 million to $272 million, which would represent growth of roughly 60% to 62% year-over-year. With net sales in that range, we would expect full year GAAP EPS in the range of $1.07 to $1.14 and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.08 to $2.15.

We would also expect adjusted EBITDAS in the range of $43.5 million to $44.5 million, which would represent growth of approximately 254% to 262% year-over-year.

I’d like to make a few comments on our guidance. Our tax rate in Q3 was about 22% and we expect our tax rate in Q4 to be roughly 25%. In addition, all our estimates are based on our forecasted fully-diluted share count of approximately 14.2 million shares. At the midpoint, our guidance implies healthy fourth quarter net sales growth of about 34% over the year-ago quarter and second half growth of about 62% over the year-ago period. This outlook takes into account current POS trends which remain favorable, but which have come off Q3 levels. With regard to gross margin, we expect Q4 to be very similar to Q3 as a percentage and that result would include the low margin inventory sales I referenced earlier. In terms of opex, we expect fixed selling and marketing cost to increase from Q3 to Q4 as we redirect travel and trade show related savings from early fiscal ’21 to strategic initiatives in Q4. These investments include product launch activities, advertising programs with key retailers and other important initiatives that serve as seeds we are planting for future growth, fueling our brands and their transition from Niche to Known.

With that, operator, we’re ready to open the call for questions from our analysts.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.