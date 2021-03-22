Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call
Mar. 17, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Liz Sharp — Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian D. Murphy — President and Chief Executive Officer

H. Andrew Fulmer — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

John Kernan — Cowen — Analyst

Scott Stember — CL King & Associates — Analyst

Eric Wold — B. Riley Securities — Analyst

James Hardiman — Wedbush Securities — Analyst

Mark Smith — Lake Street Capital Markets — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of March 22

The Federal Reserve's bullish outlook on the economy, projecting a 6.5% growth this year, evoked mixed reaction as inflation fears dampened the positive sentiment. After hovering near the all-time highs,

G-III Apparel (GIII) expects momentum in casuals to continue for the near-term

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) were up 6% on Friday. The stock has gained 45% since the beginning of the year. The company reported earnings results for

Gevo will be a milestone company for the next few years: CEO Patrick Gruber

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is among the stocks that have both strong believers and equally-critical naysayers. While the company has recently offered a lot of fodder to the bulls, bears

Listen On

Tags

Manufacturing

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top