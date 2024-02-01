AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q4 2023 earnings results

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 14% year-over-year to $170 billion.

Net income increased to $10.6 billion, or $1.00 per share, compared to $278 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings exceeded expectations, sending the stock rising over 5% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

For the first quarter of 2024, net sales are expected to be $138.0-143.5 billion.

Prior performance