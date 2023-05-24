Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue was $3.26 billion, up 10% year-over-year, led by strength in Industrial and Automotive.

Net income was $977.6 million, or $1.92 per share, compared to $783.2 million, or $1.49 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 18% to $2.83.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $3.10 billion, plus or minus $100 million and adjusted EPS of $2.52, plus or minus $0.10.

