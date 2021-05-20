Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Applied Materials (AMAT) Earnings: Q2 profit, sales top expectations

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings and sales that grew in double-digits, reflecting the stable demand conditions. The numbers also exceeded experts’ predictions.

Applied Materials Q2 2021 earnings infographic

Net sales of the Silicon Valley tech firm moved up 41% year-on-year to $5.58 billion in the second quarter, which was also above the consensus forecast.

Consequently, second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $1.63 per share from $0.89 per share in the same period of last year. The market was looking for a smaller bottom-line number. Net income was $1.33 billion or $1.43 per share in the April quarter, compared to $755 million or $0.82 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Read management’s’ comments on Applied Materials’ Q2 earnigs

AMAT shares declined Thursday evening soon after the announcement, after ending the regular trading session higher. The value more than doubled in the past twelve months.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year

Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from

Tags

IT servicessemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top