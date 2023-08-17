Applied Materials Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to publish third-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell.

It is widely expected that the tech firm would report earnings of $1.74 per share for the July quarter, excluding special items. That would be lower than the $1.94/share profit it generated a year ago. Analysts are looking for third-quarter revenues of $6.16 billion, which represents a 5.5% year-over-year decline.

In the second quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose to $2.00 per share from $1.85 per share in Q2 2022. Net income, including special items, was $1.58 billion or $1.86 per share in the April quarter, compared to $1.54 billion or $1.74 per share last year.

There was a 6% increase in net sales to $6.63 billion in the second quarter, mainly reflecting continued strong performance by the core Semiconductor Systems segment.