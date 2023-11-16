Categories LATEST
Applied Materials Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to publish fourth-quarter results today after the closing bell.
Experts are projecting adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the October quarter, compared to $2.03 per share in the prior-year period. The weak earnings forecast reflects an estimated 11.3% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenues to around $6.0 billion.
In the third quarter, adjusted earnings declined to $1.90 per share from $1.94 per share in the same period of 2022. Net income, including special items, was $1.56 billion or $1.85 per share in the July quarter, compared to $1.61 billion or $1.85 per share last year. There was a 1.5% decrease in net sales to $6.43 billion, mainly reflecting weakness in the core Semiconductor Systems segment.
