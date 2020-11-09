Categories Cannabis, Earnings Calls

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Nov. 09, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Miguel Martin — Chief Executive Officer

Glen Ibbott — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Vivien Azer — Cowen And Company — Analyst

Pablo Zuanic — Cantor Fitzgerald — Analyst

Michael S. Lavery — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Tamy Chen — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

David Kideckel — ATB Markets — Analyst

John Zamparo — CIBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Matt McGinley — Needham — Analyst

Owen Bennett — Jefferies International — Analyst

______

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here.

Also Read:  Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of Nov. 9

Taking a cue from the presidential election, stock markets bounced back after ending the previous week on a low note. Major indexes moved up consistently and the Dow Jones Industrial

What’s in the pipeline for Virgin Galactic in space flight

There wasn’t anything unexpected or surprising on the financials side when Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported third-quarter results on Thursday. There were no material revenues, and losses had accumulated more

GoPro (GPRO) has a long way to go before winning investors’ confidence

One of the reasons behind the dominance of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) in the action camera market has been the absence of direct competitors, but the entry of new players

Listen On

Tags

Cannabis

Related Articles

Top