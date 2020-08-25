Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Min LU — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Anita. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I’m pleased to report a solid quarter, with total revenue of RMB2.31 billion. Revenue from new initiatives increased by 38% year-over-year and contributed to 22% of total revenue, driven by strong growth from data products as well as the auto financing and the transaction business. Adjusted net margin increased year-over-year to 38.1%.

In the second quarter, we made a steady stride in building an open and diversified automotive ecosystem with our unique product metrics and ongoing innovations.

June traffic saw the number of DAUs who accessed our mobile websites, primary app, and the mini app increased to 38 million, a slight improvement compared with the same period of last year and up to 20% compared to the March 2020.

Regarding live stream, in the second quarter, over 40 brands delivered 93 live stream programs on our platform, with average viewership reaching 420,000 for each program. We also integrated live stream into large activities, such as the 818 Global Super Auto Show and provide the training courses to dealers.

Our road trip business also achieved record number with cumulative GMV in the first seven months of the year, totaled RMB230 million, more than doubled compared with the number for the full year 2019, despite the unfavorable market conditions.

In addition, we’ve accumulated about one million pieces of trip reviews and short video posts, further diversifying our content library and establishing solid foundation for our 2C business.

Our data products continue to — continued to post strong growth in both revenue and the number of paying customers. In the second quarter, revenue from data products increased by nearly 70% year-over-year and for the first half of 2020. A total of 25 automakers were engaged with us.

Our Intelligent New Car Launch and Intelligent Marketing Solutions collectively brought us about 70 programs in the first half of 2020, equivalent to the total number of the programs for the full year 2019, demonstrating the value of our Intelligent products series.

Our continuous efforts in product innovation has been translated into improved monetization, as we saw considerable increase in average revenue per automaker.

In terms of our data products to dealers, in the second quarter, over 17,000 dealers used our data products. We continued to strengthen our service quality and enhance our competitiveness by optimizing existing products and rolling out new ways in the meanwhile.

For example, further upgrade our online showroom and launched the Smart Store 2.0. And the next step, we plan to release Smart Sales and Smart Aftersales products. The former one helps dealers manage the users in-store visit process and assist in the conversions; and the latter aims to generate service lead for dealers through content and interactive tools.

With the expanded Smart Series product portfolio, we are able to provide end-to-end closed-loop services from presales to aftersales. To further support OEMs digital transformation, we expanded our offerings beyond the project-based services, with annual performance-based comprehensive marketing solutions now available, helping our automakers partners plan and carry out their marketing campaigns more efficiently. We have already engaged with some of our strategic automaker partners regarding this solution by now.

As the flagship event for the year, the 818 Global Super Auto Show attracted a broad attention from OEMs and the dealers, in addition to massive auto consumers and enthusiasts. As a result, a total of more than 70 brands and over 2,400 dealers have joined the event.

In terms of our used car platform, in the second quarter, our used car business unit as a whole, achieved the record revenue ramp up with nearly 30% year-over-year growth. And for the auto financing business, in the second quarter, total GMV for the consumer loans increased by 45% year-over-year.

Finally, for the overseas business, we continued to refine our Yes Auto products. Our VR and 3D products are unique in overseas regions. Thus, attracting a broad user base. In August, the total monthly unique visitors for Yes Auto exceeded the one million mark and continues to grow. Alongside the ramp up in traffic, dealer customer expansion showed strong traction. As of last count, we have connected with over 2,200 dealers, and the total SKU on our overseas platform reaching 450,000.

Following our recent 818 Auto Show, we plan to organize our first dedicated overseas Online Auto Show next month, to support our customers and further promote our brand in overseas market.

In conclusion, Autohome will continue to leverage its competitive advantages in content, technology and big data, to provide customers with the results-driven marketing solutions. We believe that in facing new market dynamics, we remain focused on expanding the breadth and the depth of our offerings, while providing customers with highly efficient intelligent services that generate even more value for the automotive industry.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Jun Zou, for a closer look at our second quarter financial results, as well as the business outlook for the third quarter of 2020.

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Min. Hi, everyone. As Min has already highlighted, we are pleased to report a solid second quarter. Please note that, as with prior calls, I will reference RMB only in my discussion today.

Net revenues for the second quarter were RMB2.31 billion, a slight increase compared to Q2 last year. For a detailed breakdown, Media Services revenue were RMB932 million; Leads Generation Services revenues were RMB841 million; Online Marketplace and Others revenues increased by 38% year-over-year to RMB540 million, primarily driven by growth of data products as well as auto financing transactions businesses.

Moving on to costs. Cost of revenues was RMB265 million, compared to RMB264 million in Q2 of last year. Gross margin remained stable at 89% in the second quarter. Turning to operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter were RMB872 million compared to RMB893 million in Q2 2019. P&D expenses were RMB326 million compared to RMB361 million in Q2 2019. Finally, G&A expenses were RMB82 million, roughly stable compared to that of 2019.

Overall, we delivered an operating profit of RMB871 million for the second quarter compared to RMB835 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome was RMB881 million for the second quarter compared to RMB855 million the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share and per ADS for the second quarter were RMB7.39 and RMB7.36, respectively, compared to RMB7.22 and RMB7.15 respectively in the corresponding period of last year.

As of June 30, 2020, our balance sheet remained very strong with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB13.0 billion [phonetic]. We generated operating cash flow of RMB466 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Now, let me address our third quarter 2020 outlook, which reflects our current and preliminary view on market and operating conditions and maybe subject to changes.

At this point, we expect to generate net revenues in the range of RMB2,240 million to RMB2,280 million. In summary, our second quarter results reflect solid progress in executing our key growth strategies, data products together with auto financing, transaction business achieved double digit revenue growth, contributing to a strong year-over-year growth of 38% in the online marketplace and other revenue side. Core businesses also registered sequential improvements, which indicate the gradual recovery of auto market.

Meanwhile, net margin for the quarter improved on a year-over-year basis as we remain committed to enhancing operating efficiency across the platform. We will continue to explore new growth opportunities while keeping a disciplined cost structure, in order to deliver positive returns for our shareholders in the long run.

With that, we’re ready to take your questions. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

Thank you. Now, we will begin our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Thomas Chong from Jefferies. You may begin the question, sir.

Thomas Chong — Jefferies — Analyst

Hi, good evening. Thanks, management, for taking my questions and congratulations on a solid set of results. My question is about the auto industry outlook in the second half, as well as how we think about the competitive landscape in coming quarters.

And a quick another follow-up is more about the data products that we have just talked about. How should we think about the data products that are going to be launched in the second half, and how many products should we expect in 2021? Thank you.

Anita Chen — Investor Relations Director

[Foreign Speech]

Min LU — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech] So, the first question, I would like to invite Mr. Shao to take the first one, the outlook of the auto industry for the second half of the year.

Haifeng Shao — Co-President

[Foreign Speech] Now, if you ask me my comment about the whole overall market outlook and related to competition, I would say, if you look at the year-end, the second half of the year would be better than the first half of the year.

My reasoning behind this is because if you look at the first half of the auto business in China, the overall industry dropped by 20%; and the year round, the outlook would be flat or single-digit growth. So, if this is the case, we can draw a conclusion that the second half would be better than the first half.

Now, talking about the competition, this is in accordance with what we have expected at the beginning of the year; that is, a lot of automakers, they are moving their budgets from offline to online. So, there will be a lot of digitalized and online-based activities in the marketing.

We also see the second trend, which is more budgeting would be allocated to the top players in the industry. And the third feature is that people pay more attention to the quality and the effectiveness of the activities.

Okay, that’s all for my answer. Thank you.

Min LU — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech] Now, thank you for the question. And related to the answer of your question about our data products; for the first half of the year, actually, we already signed contract with 25 automakers and actually we launched about 17 projects, which is comparable to what happened in 2019.

For the later half of the year, we do have a plan to further upgrade the intelligent — go-to-market Intelligent Auto Launch — Intelligent New Car Launch, into the version 2.0 upgrading.

And for the data products for the dealers, actually, we already signed with the contract with 17,000 dealers, they’re also [Phonetic] store dealers. And for later half of this year, we are going to further consolidate our business in Smart Sales, Smart Store and Smart Aftersales for the dealers.

And for the data products blueprint for next year, actually, we already did some basic research and as well as R&D for next year’s data products. We are going to transform from a single scenario into a more integrated, more macro picture scenario, which would echo with the industrial Internet business. So, this would be our new strategy for the data products next year.

That’s all for my answers. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Now, moving on to next question, we have Miranda Zhuang from Bank of America. You may begin the question.

Miranda Zhuang — Bank of America — Analyst

Thank you, operator. [Foreign Speech] Thank you for taking my question. So, my question is about the profit margin and cost control. So, we have seen that the company has achieved year-over-year improvement in margin in second quarter and the non-GAAP sales and marketing, R&D expenses in second quarter, both declined year-over-year. So, my question is, wondering that what’s the outlook for the profit margin in second half this year? And also, I would like to understand more details about how we are doing the cost control. So, we understand the direction is to control sales and marketing costs, especially those related to offline expenses, and also control the headcount. But my question is, wondering if the company can share with us your approach to manage the costs and how do you decide which costs need to be reduced and which costs need to be retained, and how do you balance the need to reduce costs or doing cost control versus the need to expand your business, invest your new business and attract the best talent in the industry? Thank you.

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Miranda, for your questions. Well, you actually asked a question that probably need few hours to address. But in a nutshell, in the last three years, we have gradually streamlined our cost control process, our budgeting processes, and we have set up cost expense standards for each type of expenses, and we have been able to stick to our flexible budgeting process and always keep, actually, ROI in mind. And we always actually evaluate ROI.

Still, we actually look our different businesses into three different, sort of, types. One is, traditional businesses. These are the type of business that we want to maximize return, optimize the operating efficiency. And the second category is growing businesses. And in those kind of businesses, there are different standard that we will actually strengthen on growth rather than, let’s say, just profit itself. And then the third part is incubations. And we do have a pipeline of new products, new business, new initiatives that each year we invest quite extensively, and to sort of prepare for future growth. And the third, we treat those three type of business imitative differently. And so, our, sort of, asset is always to try to save more in traditional business and then to reinvest in new initiatives, so that we can continue to grow.

Yes, that’s what we have been doing and we have delivered, actually, on that approach. That’s my answer. Thank you, Miranda.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question, we have Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley. You may begin your question.

Eddy Wang — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

[Foreign Speech] Thank you, management, for taking my question. My first question is just want to clarify that — as Shao just mentioned that in the first half, auto sales in China has been down by 20% year-over-year. But given the recovering trend in auto market, you expect that for a full year basis, auto sales will be flattish or may record a single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. And on top of that, have you witnessed the strong recovery of OEM to do more advertising, and this will boost our overall media service revenue growth in the second half? Especially, if you look at a base effect second half of this year, actually we have a quite easy comp, yes. Thank you.

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

Eddy, thanks for the question. Let me add to what Mr. Shao just said. I think Mr. Shao referring to the industry view for second half new car sales will be slightly — we will see a slight increase, like single-digit increase. And for full year, the current industry estimate is still there will maybe a minus 5% to minus 10% growth. We might see different sort of development later in the year, which is something we hope to see, of course.

And as for — also make us [Indecipherable] of course, if their sales starts to recover, I think their spending will recover. And as the leader in the online marketing space, we will get more wallet share with our overwhelmingly number of users and influences over auto industry and also with our performance-based sort of approach to help OEMs get more leads in the sales. Yes, that’s our view. Thank you, Eddy.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next, we have Brian Gong from Citigroup. You may begin your question.

Brian Gong — Citigroup — Analyst

[Foreign Speech] My question is regarding how is the opening progress of dealers so far, given that auto sales has improved a lot? And do you have plan for the price hike for dealer subscription for next year after the market has stabilized? Thanks.

Haifeng Shao — Co-President

[Foreign Speech] Thank you for your wonderful questions. In terms of the numbers of dealers, actually the dealers, they would actually grow or shrink according to the sales revenue. If the sales go up, there may be more entry of the dealers. If the sales go down, there will be exit of the dealers. So, there will always be an up and down and it’s quite normal in this market.

Regarding to your second question, whether we are going to raise the price for next year; actually, we have not decided yet. We were going to do that assessment in September and October this year. So, we would be able to know until that time. Thank you.

Thank you. Next, we have Liping from CICC. You may begin your question.

Liping — CICC — Analyst

[Foreign Speech] Good evening, management. I have two questions here. My first question is related to the 818 Auto Show. Could management share the investment in the Auto Show and its expected contribution to the topline?

And my second question is about the DAU. As China is gradually recovering from COVID-19, what’s the DAU level of our PC and mobile users? Thank you.

Haifeng Shao — Co-President

[Foreign Speech] Thank you for the question. The first one is related to the 818 Super Auto Show. Let’s look at the participant ratio. Actually, almost all the active OEMs participated proactively in this 818 Super Auto Show. There are more than 10,000 actually, merchants; as well as 2,400 dealers also participated in this 818 Super Auto Show. And we also see that there are more than 100 OEM dealers, they also launched a similar online version of this 818 Auto Show on the mini city level.

And also, during this 818 Super Auto Show, together with the Chinese Association of the Auto Industry, we launched Auto Consumers Forum. In this Auto Consumers Forum, we helped to come up with 17 billboards for different rankings. A lot of automakers were selected in this billboard, and this also reflected the Chinese consumers’ preference of the auto consumption.

We also helped to launch the traditional online Auto Show, actually improved it and upgraded into the auto festival. This has become the biggest event for the Chinese auto industry.

And we also throw a very grand gala evening for the auto show. Actually, we invited 47 superstars, who participated and performed during this gala evening. And in terms of the viewing censorship — censoring, we are number one in terms of the viewers among that time, and also this helps to soon become even more successful e-commerce giant during this 818 —

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

And the fourth thing you mentioned is that we have actually attracted a much more bigger audience during the same night as the e-commerce giant gala on the same night. And so, that’s definitely demonstrated our success, yes.

Haifeng Shao — Co-President

And if you look at the social media, the most popular one, like the Viber and TikTok and Kuaishou. And this has become very important hot-searches and passwords. We are around — we are among the top second passwords for the hot-searches.

And as you know, this year is the second time we saw such a very big Super Auto Show. And this year we get more matured and accumulated more experience. And this year is even more successful than last year. [Speech Overlap]

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

[Foreign Speech] Let me address the second question about traffic. We actually have seen that our mobile traffic slightly increased on year-over-year basis and increased by 20% on a sequential basis. And number of, let’s say, visits per user per day on our app, and the time spent on our app also increased on a year-over-year basis. This is, sort of, result of our more enriched portfolio of content, which include like road trip reviews, short videos, live video streaming’s and all different sort of content contributed to our growth in terms of traffic.

Thank you. Next, we have Tian Hou from T.H. Capital. You may begin your question.

Tian Hou — T.H. Capital — Analyst

Good evening, management. [Foreign Speech] Management just mentioned that auto market in the second half is likely to be better than the first half. So, I wonder what’s the driver? Is that organic growth or some kind of a government stimulization plan?

And in terms of a government stimulization plan, previous years whenever the auto market was weak, we could see a lot of stimulization policies from the government. But this year, feels like didn’t like see much effective ones. So, what’s the management insight in that front? Thank you.

Haifeng Shao — Co-President

[Foreign Speech] Thank you for the question. First of all, let me define why the second half of this year would be better than the first half of the year. Well, we would compare this year over the same period of last year. If you look at the OEMs, actually — especially May, June and July, their sales, car sales have improved and also they even achieved positive growth [Technical Issues] achieved positive car sales then their budgeting would be increasing and there’d be more promotions. And we also see that for the second half of the year, the impact from the COVID-19 epidemic would be less severe as the first half of the year. So that’s — those are the reasons why we say the second half would be better.

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Let me add to what Mr. Shao has just said. Of course, I mean, part of the recovery from May to July was because of delayed demand during COVID-19 in the first four months. But then, of course, we believe the current auto penetration in China is only 170 cars per thousand people, which is much lower than Thailand, Malaysia or South Korea, which range from 240 to 400.

And the overall industry, our estimate is that the Chinese auto penetration should be able to reach 400 per thousand people in the mid-term. And so, we believe it’s about time for us to see some growth.

And you’re right, we do see a lot of different stimulus packages from local government, from central government, ranging from like recover subsidies to MUV’s or like reduction of, let’s say, sales taxes for used cars or actually the removal of sales tax for MUVs and from different cities, province that you also have subsidy to buy cars, also on used cars. And all those efforts helped a little bit as well, of course, to promote new car sales.

But overall, as mentioned, we do have confidence in the Chinese auto market in the long-term. And that’s our view. Thank you.

Thank you. Next, we have Frank Chen from Macquarie. You may begin your questions.

Frank Chen — Macquarie — Analyst

[Foreign Speech] I will translate myself quickly. Just wanted to get a sense on your feel on the increasing geopolitical tension and how would that impact on your internationalization strategy. What’s our investment budget on that? And could you quickly — and given we have launched our Yes Auto platform in U.K. and Germany for several months, could you quickly share some of the KPI on it? Thank you.

Jingyu Zhang — Co-President

[Foreign Speech] Let me take this question. Actually, the overseas strategy is one of our long-term strategy. And ever since last year, we had made a lot of researches and analysis, and we decided to make investment in Europe.

And currently we see that our progress in Europe is even better than what we had expected. Actually, due to the COVID-19 epidemic this year, we thought that the overseas market may not be as promising as what we expected. However, ever since we launched the Yes Auto go-live in May, after three months we accumulated MAU of one million. After we break the one-million-mark end of August, we already achieved 1.3 million MAU. We expect the year-end MAU can reach to 2 million.

And the type of our products are very popular and widely welcomed by the overseas OEMs, as well as dealers. For example, we launched the VR showroom, which are very innovative and which was very warmly welcomed by them.

Well, we can say that till today we don’t see the geopolitical complexity had made impact on our business. Because what we basically do is, trying to establish a very good platform and serve the customers well. And some of the local government even offered a lot of support to us.

Thank you for your questions.

Thank you. Next question we have Robin Zhu from Bernstein. You may begin your question.

Robin Zhu — Bernstein — Analyst

[Foreign Speech] So, I have two questions. One, just on the online share of advertising, has — presumably went up in the first half. Will that now dip in the second half, given offline activities resumed? What’s a long-term plateauing kind of level for online advertising penetration? And then secondly on data products, does the management have any medium-term financial targets for this business?

Jun Zou — Chief Financial Officer

Let me address your question. Thank you. And — well, first of all, we — according to our survey, most of the OEMs in the first half, they spend about 50% or more in online this year. And that’s an increase compared to the past.

And for now what we have learned from them is that they have been able to experience how efficient online digital solutions are, and they are happy with our actually overall solution, whether it’s a New Car Launch or it’s Intelligent Marketing or data services that we provided to help dealers to convert more customers. And those online digital solution has proven to deliver better ROI’s than those offline solutions.

And we believe, I mean, they will certainly still reserve certain portion of offline spending. But then the trend to shift up to online is definitely going to happen.

And so, your second question was about data products, right? [Speech Overlap] and in the mid-term, yes, data products will easily replicate, let’s say, our traditional businesses. And this is our goal. Thank you.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the conference back to management for closing comments.

Min LU — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate your support and we look forward to updating you on our next quarter’s conference call in a few months’ time. In the meantime, please feel free to get in touch with us if you have any further questions or comments. Thank you.

