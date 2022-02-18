Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

AN Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

AutoNation, Inc.  (NYSE: AN) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 17, 2022

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, my name is Charlie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AutoNation fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Quartaro, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 2022 earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income increased 36% year-over-year to $1.89 per share during the

ADI Stock: Is Analog Devices stock a good buy after Q1 earnings?

The fast-paced digitalization continues to drive up the demand for microprocessors and other semiconductor products, and manufacturers are finding it difficult to deliver products in time. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:

Shopify (SHOP) anticipates secular tailwinds for digital commerce transformation in 2022

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday. However the company’s forecasts for a slowdown in revenue growth for the first half

Tags

Auto & Truck DealershipsConsumer Cyclical

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top