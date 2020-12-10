Autozone Inc (AZO) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Autozone Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 08, 2020.
Corporate Participants:
William C. Rhodes — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction
William T. Giles — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President – Finance and Information Technology, Customer
Jamere Jackson — Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President – Finance and Store Development-Elect, Customer
Analysts:
Bret David Jordan — Jefferies — Analyst
Simeon Ari Gutman — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Christopher Michael Horvers — JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Analyst
Michael Lasser — UBS Investment Bank — Analyst
Matthew J. McClintock — Raymond James & Associates — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
ROAD Construction Partners, Inc. Q4 2020
JOUT Johnson Outdoors Inc Q4 2020
NX Quanex Building Products Corp Q4 2020
Most Popular
Can Netflix (NFLX) hold its ground as the streaming space gets crowded?
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) ruled the streaming space for long enough before competitors stepped in with their own offerings. Streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max have been touted
The all-new Tesla (TSLA) has a big cash pile as it readies to join S&P 500
After proving its critics wrong, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is all set to join the S&P 500 index later this month amid expectations that the electric carmaker would enter 2021
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales rose 7% year-over-year to $2.34 billion, driven by strength in the Meals & Beverages and Snacks