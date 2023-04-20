Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q1 2023 financial results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues net of interest expense increased 22% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net income decreased 13% to $1.81 billion while EPS fell 12% to $2.40.

The company expects revenue to grow 15-17% in FY2023.

