Bank of America Q1 revenue meets street estimates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The banking giant reported Q1 revenue of $22.9 billion, flat year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $0.86 per share, much better than what analysts had anticipated.
BAC shares rose 1.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 80% in the trailing 12 months.
Prior performance
Most Popular
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion,
The worst seems to be over for Boston Scientific. Is the stock a buy?
The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector since its outbreak more than a year ago, putting the emergency care department into overdrive while slowing down the
Two areas that provide Pfizer (PFE) with ample opportunity for future growth
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have gained over 8% in the past one year. Pfizer is at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and it has established a