Bank of America Q1 revenue meets street estimates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The banking giant reported Q1 revenue of $22.9 billion, flat year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $0.86 per share, much better than what analysts had anticipated.

BAC shares rose 1.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 80% in the trailing 12 months.

Bank of America Q1 2021 earnings

