GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2025 earnings results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic sales were up 1%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $796 million, up 34% compared to last year. Earnings per share was up 39% to $1.42. Adjusted EPS of $1.40 was up 12% in constant currency.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects organic sales to range between flat and up 1%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between down 3% and down 1% in constant currency, compared to the previous range of between down 1% and up 1%.

The stock was down over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

