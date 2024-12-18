Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic sales were up 1%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $796 million, up 34% compared to last year. Earnings per share was up 39% to $1.42. Adjusted EPS of $1.40 was up 12% in constant currency.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects organic sales to range between flat and up 1%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between down 3% and down 1% in constant currency, compared to the previous range of between down 1% and up 1%.
The stock was down over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Accenture (ACN) likely had a strong start to fiscal 2025
For Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN), 2024 was a fruitful year marked by positive financial performance. The professional service firm effectively navigated a challenging market environment leveraging its agile business model
Signet Jewelers (SIG): Fashion remains a strong point for the jewelery retailer
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past three months. The company faced challenges in the third
Pfizer (PFE) reaffirms FY24 forecast; provides FY25 guidance
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Tuesday reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2024 and provided guidance for fiscal 2025. The company said it achieved the goal of $4 bln