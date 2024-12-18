Key takeaways from General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 2025 earnings report

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) were down over 3% on Wednesday, following the release of the company’s second quarter 2025 earnings results. The branded foods supplier beat expectations on both revenue and profits but lowered its earnings guidance for the full year of 2025, causing the stock to drop. Here are the key takeaways from the report:
Better-than-expected numbers
General Mills’ net sales for Q2 2025 increased 2% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, beating estimates of $5.14 billion. The growth was driven by higher pound volume, partly offset by unfavorable net price realization and mix. Organic sales rose 1%. GAAP earnings per share grew 39% to $1.42. Adjusted EPS increased 12% in constant currency to $1.40, beating projections of $1.22.
Business performance
In the second quarter, General Mills recorded sales increases across all its segments, except for North America Retail, where sales remained flat. Sales in North America Retail remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period as favorable pricing and mix were offset by lower pound volume. Organic sales for the segment rose 1%. Sales grew in the US Morning Foods and US Snacks divisions while the US Meals & Baking Solutions division saw sales decline.
Sales in the North America Pet segment increased 5% year-over-year on a reported and organic basis to $596 million. The growth was driven by higher pound volume, partly offset by pricing and mix. The segment benefited from gains in the dry and wet pet food as well as the pet snacks categories.
The proposed acquisition of Whitebridge Pet Brands’ North American premium cat feeding and pet treating business will bring the Tiki Pet and Cloud Star portfolio of brands under the General Mills umbrella. The Tiki Cat brand is a leader in wet cat food, which is the fastest-growing segment within the US pet food category. Tiki Cat witnessed retail sales growth of over 20% in the past year, and with household penetration still under 2%, GIS sees vast opportunity for growth going forward.
Sales in the North America Foodservice segment grew 8% on a reported and organic basis to $630 million. Sales in the International segment rose 1% to $691 million while organic sales were down 3% due to declines in China and Brazil.
Guidance cut
GIS lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2025 to reflect promotional investments made in certain categories to generate value for consumers. The company now expects adjusted EPS to be down 3% to down 1% in constant currency versus the previous outlook of down 1% to up 1%. GIS continues to expect organic sales to range between flat to up 1% but it now targets the lower end of the range due to these higher promotional investments.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
GIS Earnings: All you need to know about General Mills’ Q2 2025 earnings results
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic sales were up 1%. Net earnings attributable to
Earnings Preview: Accenture (ACN) likely had a strong start to fiscal 2025
For Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN), 2024 was a fruitful year marked by positive financial performance. The professional service firm effectively navigated a challenging market environment leveraging its agile business model
Signet Jewelers (SIG): Fashion remains a strong point for the jewelery retailer
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past three months. The company faced challenges in the third