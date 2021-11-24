Categories Health Care, Research Summary
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) stock research summary | Q3 2021
Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC) was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of its products are dependent on elective medical procedures or patient choices. Sales of its contact lenses dipped amid pandemic-related restrictions as did revenue from medical devices and surgical systems as surgeries and medical procedures were deferred.
The trends have improved since then as restrictions eased and the company is seeing a recovery in its business, which was evident in its third quarter 2021 performance. However, there are still some risks that persist. Take a look at this report to get an idea of the areas where Bausch sees opportunities for growth and which factors are likely to impact its performance in the near term.
The Bausch Health Companies market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and recent key developments. The report is meant as a resource for investors to form a 360 degree understanding about the firm.
Table of Contents
- Overview
- Financial Highlights
- Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Segment Analysis
- Strategic Drivers
- Competitors
- Key Stock Holders
