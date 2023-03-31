Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

BB Earnings: A snapshot of BlackBerry’s Q4 2023 results

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a profit last year, as the tech firm’s revenues declined.

Total revenues decreased to $151 million in the fourth quarter from $185 million in the corresponding period of 2022. An increase in IoT revenues was more than offset by weakness in the other two operating segments.

Reflecting the weak top-line performance, the company reported a loss of $495 million or $0.85 per share for the February quarter, compared to a profit of $144 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted loss, on a per-share basis, was $0.02 per share, compared to earnings of $0.01 per share last year.

“As previously communicated, BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity business unit saw the timing of a number of large government deals slip into later quarters, but we are confident that they will close this fiscal year,” said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.

