Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s (BB) Q2 2023 results

Smartphone company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has reported total revenues of $168 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $175 million in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, the tech firm incurred a net loss of $54 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $144 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter. Second-quarter adjusted loss, on a per-share basis, was $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $0.06 per share in the same period of last year.

“Our IoT business continues to gain market share, and design-phase revenue remained at near-record levels. A major design win in the quarter was with Volkswagen, who chose QNX for their new VW.OS, to be deployed across all Volkswagen group brands. IVY remains firmly on track, with the latest product release in August, proof of concept trials progressing well, and the IVY fund continuing to invest in exciting ecosystem partners,” said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.