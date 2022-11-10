Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $82.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, down 22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to a loss of $54.8 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

For full-year 2022, net revenues are expected to range between $400-425 million.

