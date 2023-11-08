Biogen (BIIB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $2.53 billion. Revenues grew 3% in constant currency.

Net loss attributable to Biogen Inc. was $68.1 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to income of $1.13 billion, or $7.84 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 9% to $4.36.

The company expects a low single digit percentage decline in total revenue for the full year of 2023 compared to the previous year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $14.50-15.00.

Prior performance