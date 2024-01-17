MEDS Earnings: A snapshot of Trxade Health’s Q3 2023 financial results

Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. There was a double-digit increase in service revenues.

Total revenues remained broadly unchanged at $2.06 million in the September quarter. An increase in service revenues was offset by a decline in product revenues.

Net loss attributable to Trxade Health was $3.53 million or $0.07 per share in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $0.53 million or $0.57 per share in the same period of last year.

Total registered users on the TRxADE platform increased by 870 or 6.17% compared to September 2022. For the nine months ended September 2023, new registrations were 196, compared to 296 for the same period in 2022. The company had a total of around 14,900+ registered members at the end of the quarter.

Prior Performance