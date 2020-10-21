Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Biogen tops market estimates in Q3, lowers guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The biotechnology giant reported a 6% decline in Q3 revenues to $3.38 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $8.84 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.

BIIB shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has slipped 9% since the beginning of this year.

Biogen Q3 2020 earnings.

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q4 results? Stay tuned here for Biogen Q3 2020 earnings call transcript

Biogen also lowered its guidance for the full year, hurt by multiple Tecfidera generic entrants in the US.

Prior performance

  • Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2020 Earnings Infograph
  • Biogen Q1 2020 earnings infographc
  • Biogen (BIIB) Q3 2019 earnings review
Also Read:  Earnings calendar for the week of Oct. 19

Most Popular

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $8.52 billion. GAAP earnings jumped 157% to $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per

Infographic: Snap (SNAP) Q3 2020 earnings results in a nutshell

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million. Net loss amounted to $200 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to

Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) adds 2.2 mln subscribers in Q3; stock falls on earnings miss

Video streaming giant Netfllix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a 23% growth in third-quarter revenues as it continued to expand the subscriber base. Earnings increased but missed Wall Street’s prediction and

Tags

Biotechnology

Related Articles

Top