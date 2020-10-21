Biogen tops market estimates in Q3, lowers guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The biotechnology giant reported a 6% decline in Q3 revenues to $3.38 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $8.84 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.

BIIB shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has slipped 9% since the beginning of this year.

Biogen also lowered its guidance for the full year, hurt by multiple Tecfidera generic entrants in the US.

