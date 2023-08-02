Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q2 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion.
Net income grew 86% to $418 million while EPS rose 89% to $1.46 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 33% to $1.41.
While earnings beat estimates, revenues fell short of expectations.
Worldwide system sales grew 13% in the quarter.
The stock was down 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday following the earnings report.
