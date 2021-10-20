Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Biogen posts Q3 earnings well above estimates

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.78 billion, down 18% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $4.77 per share was also well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

BIIB shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 10% since the beginning of this year.

Biogen Q3 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Biogen Q3 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Biogen Q3 2020 earnings.

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q3 2021 earnings report

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year and above the

PM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Philip Morris Q3 financial results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported Third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $8.1 billion. The reported net income amounted to $2.42 billion compared to

Halliburton stock slips on weaker-than-expected Q3 results

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $3.9 billion, up 30% year-over-year and lower than the

Tags

BiotechMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top