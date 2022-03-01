Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: Kohl’s (KSS) Q4 earnings beat estimates, revenues miss

Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) on Tuesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, despite a modest increase in revenues. The bottom line topped expectations, while revenues missed.

Kohl’s Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, dropped to $2.20 per share from $2.22 per share in the same period of last year. But the latest number came in above the market’s projection. Unadjusted net income was $299 million or $2.20 per share, compared to $343 million or $2.20 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, total revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $6.5 billion but fell short of expectations. The company has doubled its quarterly dividend, which equates to an annual dividend of $2.00 per share, and is planning to repurchase around $1.0 billion in shares this year.

Kohl’s shares made modest gains in the premarket on Tuesday soon after the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower. The stock has gained 12% since the beginning of the year.

Prior Performance

  • Kohl's Q2 2021 earnings
  • Kohl's Corp Q1 2021 earnings
  • Kohl's Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Most Popular

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2022 earnings results

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 15.8% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. Domestic same store sales increased 13.8%. Net income increased 36.4% to $471.8

TGT Earnings: Target Q4 revenue up 9%; earnings beat estimates

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $30.9 billion with a growth of 9% year on

These factors can fuel growth for Plug Power (PLUG). Is the stock a buy?

Hydrogen fuel cells are considered among the most environment-friendly energy sources, having the potential to transform industries like transportation and manufacturing. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), which operates an extensive

Tags

EcommerceMost Readretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top