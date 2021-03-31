BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Tim Foote — Head of Investor Relations

John Chen — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Rai — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the BlackBerry Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Seidi and I will be your conference moderator for today’s call.

During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only-mode. We will be facilitating a brief question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn this call over to Tim Foote, BlackBerry Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Foote — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you Seidi. Good afternoon and welcome to BlackBerry’s fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update and Steve will review the financial results. We will then open the call for brief Q&A session. This call is available to the general public by call-in numbers and by webcast in the Investor Information section at blackberry.com. A replay will also be available on the blackberry.com website.

Some of the statements we’ll be making today constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant for the Safe Harbor provisions of applicable US and Canadian securities laws. We’ll indicate forward-looking statements by using words such as expect, will, should, model, intend, believe and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are relevant.

Many factors could cause the company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the risk factors that are discussed in the Company’s annual filings and MD&A, including the COVID-19 pandemic. You should not place undue reliance on the company’s forward-looking statements. The company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. As is customary during the call, John and Steve will reference non-GAAP numbers in a summary of our quarterly results. For a reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, please see the earnings press release and supplement published earlier today, which are available on the EDGAR, SEDAR and blackberry.com websites.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to John.

John Chen — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jim — Tim, sorry. Thanks, Tim. Good afternoon everybody and thank you for joining us today. I begin with three headlines for the quarter. The first headline is licensing. This quarter we entered into an excusive negotiation with a North American party for the sale of the portion of the company’s patent portfolio primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking. BlackBerry will retain rights to use these patents. Patents associated with the Company’s strategic software and services business including Spark, QNX, IVY, Secure communication and critical event management will continue to be owned and managed by BlackBerry. The company has not yet reached a definitive binding agreement and negotiations are ongoing. The company limits its licensing activities in the quarter due to the negotiations and because of accounting rules which Steve will explain later. This results in licensing revenue being lower than expected.

The second headline is software and services. This quarter we saw a slight sequential revenue improvement from Spark and a continuing recovery for BTS. BTS had a good quarter despite vehicle production headwinds from the global chip shortage. Software and services billing improved strongly and are now back to the level of a year ago. The third headline is Blackberry IVY. Discussion with automakers in Tier 1s are progressing well and I’ll touch on some of these exciting developments later.

Now let me get into more details. BlackBerry reported total company revenue of $215 million, software and services revenue was $165 million, licensing and others was $50 million, gross margin was 73%, earnings per share was positive $0.03, cash generated from operation came in at $51 million, total ending cash and investment as of February 28 was $804 million.

I will now turn out our business commentary starting with software and services. Our ongoing strategy is to safeguard the Internet of Things with intelligence and security. We achieved this by combining our 30 years plus of expertise — security expertise with newly acquired technologies such as Cylance AI and machine learning. We currently serve the market in two different ways. The first is to provide cybersecurity for enterprise, particularly large, highly regulated verticals such as government, financial services and healthcare. Here we protect endpoints, networks and communications with our Zero Trust architecture.

The second is to embed technology to provide safety and security to the endpoint. Here our focus is currently largely on automotive, again a very large fast growing market. Starting from a QNX installed base of over 175 million cars on the road today, QNX and IVY in partnership with AWS have significant growth opportunities. Over-time, these two paths that I mentioned will intersect and provide tremendous opportunity for BlackBerry. Investment in smart mobility and smart city infrastructure will help drive this convergence, but obviously the market is too early.

We recognized the need to be louder when communicating our strategy and who BlackBerry is today. This month we launched a major new digital radio and print branding campaign across North America and the UK to get the message out powerfully into the marketplace. From a financial reporting perspective, starting this Q1 which is this quarter we are in, we intend to report software and services as two separate revenue lines, namely cybersecurity and BTS.

The cybersecurity line addressed include and addresses the cybersecurity endpoint management and critical event management markets. Our main competitors including other leading next generation endpoint security providers as well as notable UEM vendors. We addressed these markers with our AI-driven Spark, a fully integrated UES and UEM platform along with AtHoc and Secusmart. BTS addresses the embedded software and vehicle data analytics markets. Notable competitors including Auto Grade Linux, Android and Proprietary Operating Systems. Our QNX product offers the highest level in data functional safety and security, our BlackBerry IVY will provide an end-to-end solution for harnessing data in the car. We believe that this change will help investor to gain greater insight into the performance and opportunity of these businesses going forward.

Moving on to software and services metrics. ARR was approximately $458 million, slightly down from last quarter, primarily viewed as expected to the pandemic-related impact on BTS. Dollar-based net retention rate improved sequentially, from 90% last quarter to 91% this past quarter. Net customer churn remained low at around 1%.

Now moving on to BTS. As a reminder, QNX is by far the largest component of BTS. As we anticipated during last quarter earnings call, we saw improvement in both QNX design win, design phase revenue and production-based royalties. This improvement continued despite the challenges from the global chips shortage and its impact on auto supply chain. It’s not fully clear what the impact will be on production volumes, at least [Indecipherable] how long would it last. However, we continue to expect improvement from BTS in the upcoming fiscal year. Our plan on returning to a pre-pandemic normal revenue run rate of around $15 million per quarter by mid-fiscal year assumes that the new challenges are overcome by that point.

Looking beyond the short-term headwinds though, Strategy Analytics, a leading research firm estimate that there will be a large expansion in the number of embedded system in a car by 2027. The estimated [Indecipherable] will be mainly driven by ADAS, which is advanced driver assistance systems, or as well as data gateways. These systems require the highest level of safety certification and are increasingly deployed on chips with higher compute power. Both factors play to QNX’s strength, and recent wins, some of which I’ll mention a little shortly, give real data point that support this trend. This validation strategy of focusing on safety, critical application and points to an increasing ASP per car.

During the quarter, QNX strengthened its leadership position in its safety, critical software. We announced enhancement to our hypervisor, which by the way is the only one in the market certified to the highest level of functional safety. We also announced a number of design wins including our Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv. We’ll be using QNX Black Channel communication technology in its next-generation driverless vehicle. Also, Baidu announced that their machine maps a critical component of autonomous driving will also be built on QNX and designed into the new energy Aion models from GAC, which happen to be a leading Chinese electrical vehicle automaker. This announcement demonstrate that QNX is at the heart of the ADAS vehicle technology developments, positioning the business well for future revenue growth.

It was also confirmed at CES that QNX has been selected by Sony, the latest Sony new VISION-S car. Furthermore, Scania selected QNX as its primary operating system for its heavy-duty trucks. Overall in the quarter, QNX had 25 design wins with nine in auto and 16 in general embedded market or GEM. The auto wins were predominantly ADAS and digital instrument cluster designs, the GEM wins include a mail processing control system for UPS or — for USPS, sorry, United States Postal Service, a connecting manufacturing plan system from GE and a next-generation eye surgery equipment from the leading medical device company.

We are delighted to report that now we have design wins with 23 of the world top 25 electric vehicle OEMs who together represent 68% of the global EV production. This is an increase by the way from 19 of the top 25 last quarter, with recent wins including Toyota and Honda. In the recent reports, Deloitte estimate that the CAGR, the compound annual growth rate for global EV growth sales will be around 29% over the next 10 years, and QNX is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.

Let me now provide you with an update on IVY. Since the announcement in December, the response from OEMs has been very positive. We have held many discussions, many workshops with a number of leading automakers and are pleased on how these discussions have progressed so far. Many used cases has already been discussed, showing the potential of this platform once creative app developers are able to build on it. Most of these used cases are being developed under NDA and can’t be shared right now. However, one we can share is the Right to Repair initiative. Gardner, the leading analyst has identified BlackBerry IVY as the potential solution to the problem of safety and securely sharing standardized vehicle data with repair shops, without compromising either vehicle safety or the OEMs IP.

To support the development of the app ecosystems, this quarter we made an investment to grow the IVY R&D team. This includes starting an ecosystem development group, led by a new executive joining us shortly from a major OEM. We recently announced the creation of an IVY Innovation Fund. The fund will drive used case innovation and adoption of IVY by startups. We intend to start with a $50 million investment in the fund, portfolio company, by the way will also have access to up to $100,000 in AWS credit, as well as insight and guidance through the AWS Activate program, a program that has already helped develop hundreds and thousands of early-stage startups.

We’re also soon to unveil an IVY Advisory Council designed to shape and advise the IVY development community, focused on defining verticals’ specific used cases. Among the first name to have already sign up our leading insurance company, technology company as well as telcos. Their input will complement the auto industry expertise provided by the top OEMs and Tier 1.

Following our IVY announcement, major players such as Ford and Google as well as Bosch and Microsoft had announced commitments to the vehicle data market. Because IVY is hardware operating system and cloud agnostic, we do not see these announcements are competition or as competition but rather opportunity for IVY to partner and add value. The vehicle data analytics market is both large and growing. McKinsey, in their monetizing car data report estimate that the TAM, the Total Available Market will be in the region of $450 billion to $750 billion per year by 2030. We recognize that this market is going to be competitive, but we feel very well positioned. While we’re already working with OEM, in October, we expect to release the Early Access version of IVY. We also expect to ship — we should start shipping the product in February of next year.

Now moving on to Spark. As a reminder, we launched our new Spark suites in May, and the Cyber Suite in October. Pipeline for our Spark suites grew strongly sequentially. The typical sales cycle is going to be nine months. So we’re expecting a good second half for the fiscal ’22. We continue to assess in upgrading our UEM install base to Spark, adding Unified Endpoint Security or UES. This year, we will start focusing on new logos for the Cyber Suite. Across Spark, we start to see strains in both renewal and upsell in our key verticals. Let me share some names with you, some wins. These include Q4 businesses with IRS, the United States Department of Commerce, [Indecipherable] Development Bank, the Scottish Government, as well as the Scottish police, the London Metro Police Services, and the US Marine cops, as well as Bell Canada, just to name a few.

On the service front, I must mention that none of our Guard MDR managed service customers were negatively impacted by the recent solo win screech. While I’m on that subject, the [Indecipherable] state-sponsored attack on Microsoft Exchange Server identified earlier this month was an example of threat actors leveraging patch vulnerabilities. The script control of our EPP product, Protect has demonstrated we can safeguard customer from this threat. Optics, our EDR product, provides additional protection.

We’re excited about two upcoming products that will launch and are important part of our extended detection and response or our ex-DR strategy. The first is our cloud-based EDR product, Optics 3.0, due to be released this coming quarter and will expand data query and provide richer content for alert triage and threat hunting. The second is our BlackBerry Gateway product that will be the first to offer the zero-trust network access to both SaaS environment as well as on-prem applications, while enabling silence AI for faster detection and response. We will provide more detail at our Virtual Analyst Day next month.

Finally, brief words about Secusmart and AtHoc. We have been pleased with the progress made by Secusmart this fiscal year. Secusmart technology is now used by 18 governments worldwide, offering the highest level of security for voice and text communication. AtHoc had a strong position in federal government around the world, including protecting over 70% of US federal government employees. We see a significant opportunity for AtHoc in the enterprise, and following the quarter-end, just most recently that is, we announced the new BlackBerry Alert product. Alert is still on our critical event management expertise in a public sector, but with the additional features tailored to the needs of the enterprise such as integration with Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow. While it’s much early in the stage of ourselves, we have already recorded enterprise with including Fujitsu.

I’ll now turn the call over to Steve to provide more details about our financial performance. Steve?

Steve Rai — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, John. My comments on our financial performance for the fiscal quarter will be in non-GAAP terms unless otherwise noted. Please refer to the supplemental table and the press release for the GAAP and non-GAAP details. Please note that starting in the first quarter of our new fiscal year, we will no longer adjust GAAP revenue for deferred revenue acquired. This means that GAAP and non-GAAP revenue will be the same going forward and comparatives will be conformed accordingly.

We delivered fourth quarter non-GAAP total company revenue of $215 million and GAAP total company revenue of $210 million. Fourth quarter total company gross margin was 73%. Our non-GAAP gross margin includes software deferred revenue acquired, but not recognized of $5 million and excludes stock compensation expense of $1 million. Fourth quarter operating expenses were $140 million. Our non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $32 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, $22 million in impairment of long-term assets primarily due to rationalization of real estate due to the transition to remote working models, $16 million in stock compensation expense, $3 million for software deferred commissions expense acquired and $258 million fair value adjustment on the convertible debentures, which is a non-cash accounting adjustment largely driven by market conditions. Needless to say, this is due to the exceptionally high volatility and trading volume in the company’s shares during the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $18 million and fourth quarter non-GAAP net income was $16 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03 in the quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA was $35 million this quarter excluding the non-GAAP adjustments previously mentioned.

I will now provide a breakdown of our revenue in the quarter. Software and services revenue was $165 million. Software product revenue remained in the range of 80% to 85% of the total with professional services comprising the balance. The recurring proportion of software product revenue was approximately 90%. As john mentioned earlier, for the new fiscal year, we intend to report software and services revenue in two lines, cybersecurity and BTS. Licensing and other revenue was $50 million in the fourth quarter. Further to John’s comments regarding negotiations relating to a potential sale, licensing activities have been limited not only due to the ongoing negotiations, but also because revenue from additional transactions that could have been completed in the quarter would have been treated as contingent revenue and deferred to future periods. Therefore, had negotiations not been in progress, we believe licensing revenue would have been higher.

Now moving to our balance sheet and cash flow performance. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments were $804 million at February 28, 2021, an increase of $47 million during the quarter. Our net cash position increased to $439 million at the end of the quarter. Fourth quarter free cash flow was $48 million and cash generated from operations was $51 million and capital expenditures were $3 million.

That concludes my comments. I’ll now turn the call back to John.

John Chen — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve. For this upcoming fiscal year, our primary focus is on software and services growth. As mentioned earlier, we will not be making any non-GAAP adjustment to revenue starting this fiscal year, therefore any revenue outlook comments I will make today and Steve will make today, will be on a GAAP basis.

Because of the ongoing negotiation regarding the patent portfolio that we discussed, we are unable to provide a full-year licensing revenue outlook at this time, but I will give you some color at the end, so that we have some plans, but it’s still moving — a lot of moving parts on that. So, first us we anticipate double digit billings growth for both cybersecurity and BTS for the fiscal year ’22, resulting in total software and services GAAP revenue in the range of — sorry, got my notes all jumbled up — resulting in total software and services GAAP revenue in the range of $675 million to $715 million. This represents a growth rate of between 9% to 15% from fiscal year ’21.

Cybersecurity, which will include UEM, UES, AtHoc and Secusmart is expected to have full-year GAAP revenue in the range of $495 million to $515 million, of course, I’m sorry. BTS is expected to a full-year GAAP revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million. For both cybersecurity and BTS, we anticipate revenue in the second half of the fiscal year to be stronger than the first half. Because of the ongoing negotiation regarding the patent portfolio that we discussed, there is uncertainty around the licensing revenue outlook.

However, appreciating that it will be useful to have an outlook for modeling purpose, the most conservative scenario in which sales — we modeled that sales does not happen or does not complete, full year licensing revenue will be in the region of $100 million. In this scenario, we assume that negotiation and regulatory review continue for the first half and therefore, we expect revenue to be limited in the range of maybe $10 million to $15 million per quarter. However, we believe that the completion of the transaction will be beneficial to our shareholders. We will of course update you on any of the major developments.

This has been an unusual and challenging year to navigate. Despite the challenges, we had a strong year executing our technology roadmap, bringing 59 new products to market. That’s up from 30 last year, in particular the Spark and Cyber Suite has made significant step forward. We also made significant progress with strategic partnership, both on the technology as well as the go-to-market perspective. Our IVY partnership with AWS has obviously been a particular standout.

I would like now to open the call for Q&A. Operator, will you please help us?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.