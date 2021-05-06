Blue Apron (APRN) Q1 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter GAAP net loss was $15.7 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $20.1 million, or $1.51 per share in first quarter of 2020.

Net revenues increased 27% to $129.7 million.