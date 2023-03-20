Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Q4 loss narrows; revenues flat
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) has reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the company’s revenues remained unchanged.
The fourth quarter net loss was $21.8 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a loss of $26.4 million, or $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of 2021.
Net revenues remained unchanged at $106.8 million during the three-month period. The top line was negatively impacted by a seasonal decrease in volumes.
