BNY Mellon (BK) Infographic: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $3.9 billion increased by 2% versus last year.
Net income applicable to common shareholders fell 19% to $699 million while EPS dropped 11% to $0.86.
Assets under management increased 2% to $2.3 trillion.
