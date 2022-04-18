BNY Mellon (BK) Infographic: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2022 earnings, revenue decline Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales decreased 8% in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked decline in profit. The top line

Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports Q1 earnings Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The oil field services company reported Q1 revenue of $4.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year and