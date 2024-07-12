Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
BK Earnings: Highlights of Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 results
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported an increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the financial services provider’s revenues rose by 2%.
Net income, adjusted for special items, increased to $1.51 per share in the June quarter from $1.38 per share in the same period of the prior year. Unadjusted net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.14 billion or $1.52 per share in Q2, vs. $1.04 billion or $1.31 per share in the comparable quarter of last year.
Second-quarter revenue was $4.60 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. Assets under management increased 7% annually to $2.0 trillion.
“Last month, we celebrated the 240th anniversary of our company. As we write our next chapter, we continue to take steps to propel us forward – investing in our leadership team, launching new client solutions, and modernizing our brand,” said the company’s chief executive officer Robin Vince.
Prior Performance
