BP plc (NYSE: BP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Craig Marshall — Head of Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BP’s First Quarter Results Presentation for 2020. Similar, I’m sure to many of you listening we are presenting our results today while working from home. While this is a departure from the usual process, it is something we are all getting used to and our IT team have been doing a fantastic job to provide a resilient system to support these types of events, both for internal and external purposes.

Turning then to the presentation. I’m joined remotely today by Bernard Looney, Group Chief Executive; Brian Gilvary, Chief Financial Officer; and Murray Auchincloss, Upstream, Chief Financial Officer and CFO Designate.

I’ll now hand over to Bernard.

Bernard Looney — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Craig. And good morning, everyone. I hope you and your families are keeping safe and well, and thank you for joining our call. We are in a very different world today than anyone of us would have imagined just a few weeks ago. The coronavirus pandemic has gripped our world. People are losing their loved ones before their time, many more are afraid for their families, for their finances, their livelihoods, for their futures, and the question I get asked often, will life ever go back to normal?

Alongside the physical and mental health impacts is the economic impact, the pandemic is having a severe impact on global economic activity and that has consequently had a major impact on energy markets. With this backdrop, companies like BP are doing what we can to help, not because it is expected of us and it is, but because we want to, our teams want to, we want to make a difference.

Since the pandemic began, our focus has been on three clear priorities. First, protecting the health of our people. Second, supporting our communities. And third, strengthening our finances. It is a simple frame that helps us balance complex and competing demands between keeping keeping our people safe and running the business, helping society in a time of real need, and safeguarding the company for our shareholders. And it works well for us. We think of it as performing with purpose and I think you will see this coming through in our results today. In a moment, Brian will look back on our performance over the first quarter, and then Murray will take you through the steps we are taking to build resilience to the new environment, including the actions we are taking to adapt our financial framework. But, first, I’d like to give you an overview of the three priorities and our response to the pandemic. First and foremost, I want to say how much I’m in awe of what our people are doing. Our frontline staff are making real sacrifices every day out in the field on running our retail network. And they are getting brilliant support from everyone working from home dealing with extra demands and all the complications that go with that. Thanks to their courage and resilience, we have had minimal disruption to our day-to-day operations. We are focused on maintaining reliable operations, keeping BP safe and keeping our people safe, safe physically and safe mentally, recognizing this pandemic is as much a mental challenge as a physical challenge. We may not all be infected, but we are all affected by it. Across BP, we are in action. In our operations, we have new protocols for people going offshore and are taking a range of measures to keep our work environment safe, like making more space for our people to carry out their activities. And we continue to adapt those measures as needed as the environment changes. At our retail sites, we are installing screens and are providing protective equipment for staff. We are also helping customers to observe social distancing and boosting cleaning and sanitizing regimes. Worldwide, we are ramping up our use of digital resources and agile ways of working, so that our global workforce stays fully connected. And we have been enhancing psychological support for our employees, because they are dealing with stressful demands. This pandemic is causing anxiety and job security is going to be a major concern. With that in mind, we have committed for three months to no BP employee being laid off, so that we can all remain focused on what’s most important during this immediate difficult period. Across BP, there has also been a huge desire to support the communities for our people live and work. The BP leadership team has been facilitating this, so we can support in every way possible: Diverting resources and expertise, freeing up time for our people to volunteer, and providing financial support to organizations at the forefront of the fight against the virus. Examples include, providing free or discounted fuel from our retail sites for emergency services and frontline personnel in many countries, as well as offering discounted or free food and beverages, making our supercomputer in Houston available to support the pandemic research being conducted by a White House-led coalition, as well as the expertise at our Biosciences Center in San Diego, committing significant donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and MIND, the mental health charity, Helge Lund and I both believe that this is a mental health challenge as much as a physical health threat, and we are both donating 20% of our salaries for the rest of this year to mental health charities. We are all in this together. I’m confident that by supporting each other collectively as a society we will make it through this crisis and rebuild better and stronger. These actions in no way compromise our long-term commitment to shareholders. If anything, I believe they strengthen it. And we are hugely grateful for the support we have been receiving. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to strengthen our finances. Our underlying business has been performing well, but it has been a tough first quarter due to the challenging macro environment, which included impacts to our results through quarter end as a result of lower prices, lower demand for our products, and foreign exchange effects. And in the near term, things are not getting any easier given the demand destruction we are seeing, which recently even led to negative pricing for WTI oil, something never seen before. It is a so-called perfect storm, but we are calling on our vast experience of navigating through difficult circumstances. We have a clear plan, we are executing it, and we are working from a strong foundation. Our operations are performing well, we are delivering on the strategy we laid out in 2017 and on track to reduce our cash balance point in 2021. To further strengthen this, we announced earlier this month a series of actions to strengthen our finances. These are underpinned by four near-term objectives. Reinforce our liquidity position; drive our cash balance point lower; strengthen our balance sheet; and enable the energy transition. On the cash balance point objective through the actions we are taking, we now expect to drive the cash balance point in 2021 down further to less than $35 per barrel Brent, which is below our previous guidance and also assumes a lower refining margin and gas price. Together, these four objectives support our continued commitment to our investor proposition of sustainably growing free cash flow and distributions to shareholders over the long term. The Board reviews the dividend every quarter, taking account of current circumstances and the outlook at the time and have been meeting weekly given the current exceptional events. Given the underlying performance of the business in the first quarter and the actions we are taking, we today announced a dividend of $0.105 per ordinary share for the first quarter. Murray will update you further on the action we are taking and how we are adapting our financial framework over the near term. Considering everything going on, some have understandably questioned our commitment to our ambition and to reinventing BP. On the 12th of February, we talked about our new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We shared our new ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, and we set out plans for reinventing BP to be more focused and more integrated. We talked about being leaner, faster moving, lower carbon, those are all qualities we need in the crisis today, as well as the qualities we need when we come out the other side of it. I would like to think we will be helping society build back to be more resilient and sustainable. And to do that we have to be a strong company financially, one that delivers value over the long term for our investors. As a leadership team, we believe it is more important than ever that we keep to our plans. We are still working towards sharing more detail on all of this at our Capital Markets Day in mid-September. I hope we can do that in person; but if not, we will do it like this virtually, if we need to. For now though, let me hand you over to Brian for what is his last time on the results call.

Brian Gilvary — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bernard. And good morning, everyone. Turning firstly to the environment where we have seen significant volatility, all markets have initially impacted in January as we start to see the coronavirus pandemic impacting commodity demand in Asia, notably in China. This situation was further compounded on the supply side following the fallout from the OPEC+ and Russia production discussions in early March, and then since dramatically deteriorated with the COVID-19 driven collapse in global demand.

The impact on the global economy is severe with the IMF now anticipating a 3% contraction in economic activity this year. This compares to the contraction of 0.1% in 2009 following the financial crisis. This economic backdrop coupled with pre-existing supply and demand factors has resulted in the exceptionally challenging commodity environment we see today.

In March, Brent and BP’s Refining Marker Margin touched levels not seen for well over a decade, while Henry Hub gas hit multi-year lows. The pandemic has sharply reduced product demand, notably in the mobility sector. Flight cancellations have spiked and compared with the year ago, traffic congestion has fallen by 60% on average average across urban areas. Together, these factors have contributed to sharp falls in refining margins and utilization. The resulting reduction in demand for crude oil and products has begun to put severe pressure on storage and logistics. The effect on prices has been substantial and has promoted volatility such as the extraordinary negative prices seen in the May WTI contract expiry last week. In April, OPEC and its partners agreed to significant supply cuts, which will help reduce the imbalance, but it’s unlikely to prevent material supply shut-ins by producers in the near term, some of which may be difficult to reverse. Gas markets were challenged before the pandemic following significant growth in supply over the last couple of years. The effects of the pandemic have compounded this, further lowering LNG demand and bringing liquefaction margins below operating costs in the United States. Looking forward, there remains an exceptional level of uncertainty regarding the near-term outlook for prices and product demand. There is a risk of more sustained consequences depending on the efforts of governments and the public and private sector to manage the health, economic and financial stability effects of the pandemic. Given so many unknowns, our priority is to remain resilient to the near-term uncertainty and position BP for the longer term. Moving to our results, despite the challenging environment, our underlying business has performed well during the first quarter. Towards quarter end, we saw the impact of demand and price declines with our financial results impacted by period end volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, as well as non-operating impairments in losses on the sale of around $1.1 billion. BP’s first quarter underlying replacement cost profit was $800 million, compared to $2.4 billion a year ago and $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Compared to fourth quarter, the result reflects lower oil and gas realizations, a higher effective tax rate, and a lower estimated Rosneft contribution. It also includes growing demand destruction in the downstream. was also impacted by $200 million of non-cash underlying foreign exchange effects, including foreign exchange translation impacts of finance debt in the BP Bunge Bioenergia joint venture. Compared to a year ago, the result reflects lower oil and gas realizations, a lower estimated Rosneft contribution, a lower contribution from oil trading and the demand destruction in the Downstream. The underlying effective tax rate in the first quarter increased significantly to 55%, reflecting charges for the reassessment of deferred tax assets. The first quarter dividend, payable in the second quarter remains unchanged at $0.105 per ordinary share. Turning to cash flow and our sources and uses of cash. Excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill related outgoings, BP’s first quarter underlying operating cash flow was $1.2 billion, which reflected a working capital build of $3.7 billion. The working capital build reflects an increase in unsold product balances in the downstream, a net receivable imbalances in our supply and trading businesses, the majority of which we expect to reverse during the course of this year. Organic capital expenditure was $3.5 billion in the first quarter. Turning to inorganic cash flows, in the first quarter, divestments and other proceeds totaled $700 million and we made post-tax Gulf of Mexico payments of $300 million. Inorganic capital expenditure was $300 million. We also completed our share buyback program to offset scrip dividends buying back 120 million ordinary shares in January at a cost of $800 million. At the end of the first quarter, BP’s gearing rose to 36%, largely due to the impact of working capital build on net debt and foreign exchange impacts on equity. Adjusting for these factors, gearing would have been around 33%. Finally, on a personal note, this is my final set of quarterly results before I retire from BP after 34 years at the company and the best part of a decade as CFO. My last decade has seen our company navigate through some extraordinary challenging events, no more so than the one we are dealing with today, which is unprecedented in our lifetime. That said, the strength of BP through times of adversity and experience of the team under Bernard’s leadership gives me huge confidence the organization is well positioned to respond. We have a strong foundation and we are taking decisive action to improve the resilience of our financial frame. Murray and I have worked together for many years and he has been leading this work to reposition the company. It’s been an absolute privilege for me to serve the company, our people and our shareholders. And with that, I would like to hand over to Murray to outline the actions we are taking to position the company for the future.

Murray Auchincloss — Upstream Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brian. And good morning everyone. BP entered this challenging period with a strong portfolio, a disciplined financial framework, and a strong liquidity position. testament to Brian’s stewardship as CFO over the last decade and I would like to offer my thanks to Brian for the great support that he is providing me through this transition.

This is the sixth downturn that I’ve seen in my career and as a leadership team we know how to respond. We are focused on maintaining liquidity and are taking thoughtful but decisive interventions to work our way, step-by-step, through this downturn. With this in mind, I want to talk about two things. First, the actions we are taking to adapt to our financial frame; and, second, updated guidance for 2020.

As Bernard has already outlined, we are focused on four near-term objectives to deliver an even more resilient financial framework. Underpinning those are set of decisive actions, which we laid out in our market update at the start of the month. We are strengthening our balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, we had liquidity of around $32 billion. This included a new $10 billion revolving credit facility signed in March and in early April we raised around $7 billion of new bonds at competitive rates across the US and European debt capital markets. In addition, S&P and Moody’s recently reaffirmed our investment grade credit ratings.

We also continue to evaluate further options available to us to strengthen our balance sheet beyond creating additional liquidity. We are reducing our capital expenditure. For 2020, we have reduced our group capex guidance to around $12 billion, a decrease of about 25%. Looking to 2021, we will flex our spend according to the environment and have the ability to flex down an additional $1 billion to $2 billion, if necessary.

In upstream, most of the capital interventions are being made in areas where we do not expect a significant impact on 2020 cash generation at lower prices. This includes delaying exploration and appraisal activities, curtailing development activities in lower margin areas, as well as re-phasing or minimizing spend on projects in the early phases of development. Overall, we expect these capital interventions to reduce 2020 underlying production by around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on an annual basis.

Looking ahead, as we complete the current phase of major project delivery, our capital plans become increasingly flexible as we expect to transition towards shorter cycle investments, such as in our BPX business, as well as opportunities around infrastructure led investment in our existing production hubs.

In downstream, the capex reduction contribution is around $1 billion in 2020. Interventions are primarily related to growth projects and are also not expected to have a significant impact on our operating cash in the short term. Examples include project deferrals in manufacturing and a slowdown in the pace of retail site growth. Meanwhile, our investment at low carbon activities remain unchanged and, in 2020, we expect to invest around $500 million.

We are also implementing measures to structurally lower our cash costs. We expect to achieve cash cost savings of around $2.5 billion by the end of 2021 on a base of 2019. Part of this will come from cost saving measures across our business, as well as an important contribution from the actions we are taking to reinvent BP.

The reorganization Bernard launched on February 12th will remove duplication inherent in our current segment models. This includes the creation of a single global supply chain organization that will provide cost efficiencies through improved purchasing leverage. We have invested massively over the past five years in digital and we are moving to the next level efficiency on this agenda through automation and centralization.

And, last, we have been piloting agile for years now and we’ll push to the next level, which allows for improved cycle times and delayering. As you can hear, we’re passionate about this and we expect further significant savings from reinventing BP and we plan to update you further at the Capital Markets Day later in the year.

And, finally, we continue to remain confident in delivering our planned divestments. As announced, we have reconfirmed our commitment to completing the sale of our Alaska business to Hilcorp in 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The total consideration of up to $5.6 billion is unchanged, but the structure structure of the consideration and phasing of payments have been revised to respond to the current environment. The overall program to deliver $15 billion of announced transactions by mid-2021 remains on track, although the current market environment remains challenging. We have delivered over $10.1 billion of announced transactions since the start of 2019. The remaining $5 billion of divestments yet to be announced are underpinned by a wide range of options more than two times of that size, including assets and less commodity sensitive businesses. In summary, these actions represent a substantial response aimed at supporting our near-term objective of delivering a more resilient financial frame. We will continue to review this and any further steps that may be appropriate in response to changes in prevailing market conditions. Turning then to guidance. Brian mentioned the challenging macro environment, and we expect to see the effect of this in our businesses for the foreseeable future. Starting in the second quarter, in the Upstream, we expect second quarter reported production to be lower compared to the first quarter. There are significant uncertainties with regard to the implementation of OPEC+ restrictions, price impacts on entitlement volumes, divestments and market restrictions, given the lower demand for oil and COVID-19 operational impacts. In Downstream, we expect material impacts from COVID-19 in the second quarter. In our Fuels Marketing business, we expect product demand to be significantly lower in our key European and North American businesses, due to the actions taken by countries to limit the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks, we have seen our retail fuel volumes in these markets fall by around 50% and demand for aviation fuel fall by around 80%. Despite these fuel volume declines, our store sales have remained more resilient, demonstrating the strength of our convenience retail offer. In Lubricants, demand has begun to recover in China in recent weeks, but has continued to fall in Europe, the US and India, where volumes are currently down by 50% to 90% compared to the same period last year. In Refining, we have an advantage portfolio of manufacturing assets, strengthened through our multi-year business improvement programs. However, we expect reduced utilization due to the overall product demand declines as a result of COVID-19, as well as significantly lower Refining margins. In addition, we expect a lower level of North American heavy crude discounts. The annual payment relating to the Gulf of Mexico spill settlement is due in the second quarter. Our full year guidance in this area is unchanged. Finally, the working capital position in the second quarter continues to be uncertain due to demand destruction and price volatility. Overall, we expect the second quarter to represent a period of reset for our business as we continue to navigate the challenging environment. Moving now to the full-year outlook. In Upstream, we previously indicated that we expect underlying production, excluding Rosneft to be lower than 2019. Given the impact of capital interventions, OPEC+ quotas and market-driven curtailments, together with other COVID-19 related disruptions, this remains a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to provide updates as we move through this year. We expect organic capital expenditure to be around $12 billion. We expect further divestment proceeds throughout the year and we’ll update as we progress our program. Our underlying effective tax rate is sensitive to the volatility in the current environment. Updates will be provided throughout the year. We currently expect gearing to remain above the 20% to 30% target range into 2021 as a result of a number of the factors we have laid out. We continue to expect it to trend down over time, reflecting receipt of divestment proceeds, reversal of first quarter working capital impacts and as the interventions that I have outlined lower our cash balance point. In the meantime, we are focused on a broader suite of credit metrics as we look to protect our balance sheet and our cash flows. Now turning to our financial frame. In summary, while the external environment will have an impact on some elements of our prior guidance, specifically our 2021 segment free cash flow and ROACE, as well as gearing, we remain focused on creating a more resilient financial frame. Through the actions we are taking to deliver on our near-term objectives, we expect to drive our 2021 cash balance point lower than previously guided. We now expect to rebalance our sources and uses of cash at a Brent price of below $35 per barrel, our Henry Hub price of $2.50 per million British thermal units and a Refining Marker Margin of $11 per barrel in 2021. The price assumptions for Henry Hub and RMM are around 25% below our prior guidance. And as Bernard described, this underpins our continued commitment to sustainably grow free cash flow and distributions to shareholders over the long term. We expect to update you on this framework as we move through the year, including at our Capital Markets Day in September. Thank you, and let me now hand back to Bernard.

Bernard Looney — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Murray. I’ll summarize in a moment, however, before I do that, I’d like to cover two important issues. Our AGM is approaching next month and our strong recommendation is you vote now and appointed Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure your votes count. In terms of the event itself, we’re keeping options open, but it is no surprise that this year is going to be very different to the usual gathering of shareholders. We will find a way to conduct the business set out in the notice of AGM, while complying with lockdown measures that may well still be in place. We will update you and all our shareholders as soon as we can about how we do that. But for now, we are being as flexible as possible, so that we can accommodate further changes should the government enact emergency measures dictating how the meeting takes place.

The second of those important issues is to mark an historic moment. This is Brian’s 33rd and final set of quarterly results after nine years as CFO and 34 years at BP. The strength and resilience of BP today owes a huge debt to his energy, his credibility, and his complete command of the finances. He has been instrumental in our relationships with the investor community and I know we are all going to miss his passion, his commitment, his judgment and his candor. We will give him a proper send off when he leaves in July, but for now, Brian, thank you for everything you have done for BP and for everything I have learned from you over many years.

So let me then quickly sum up what you have heard today. First, BP is operating well, thanks to good work done in recent years, as well as the outstanding courage and commitment of our team today. Continuing to operate well and staying safe is our absolute focus every minute of every day.

Second, we are responding fast to adapt to BP to the most brutal market conditions we have seen in a long time. We can do that and we will do that, we know what is required. We are adopting our financial framework through a focus on four near-term objectives to drive our cash balance point lower and support our ongoing commitment to sustainably growing free cash flow and distributions to our shareholders over the long term.

And, third, we are stepping up to help where our help is needed. We believe that is the right thing to do and helps fulfill our purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet, and I’m remain in awe of how so many of our colleagues are responding to the — for people part of our purpose. We are performing with purpose and I’m confident we will come through this period stronger and able to deliver on our purpose and the net zero ambition we set out in February.

Thank you for listening, and let’s now turn to your questions.

Questions and Answers:

