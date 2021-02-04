Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Bristol Myers (BMY) stock gains after Q4 results beat Street view
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Thursday reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company’s stock gained in the pre-market session soon after the announcement.
The pharmaceutical company reported a 39% growth in fourth-quarter revenue of $11.1 billion, which surpassed Wall Street’s consensus forecast. Consequently, adjusted earnings rose 20% annually to $1.46 per share from $1.22 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $10.0 billion or $4.45 per share, compared to a loss of $1.1 billion or $0.55 per share last year.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Bristol Myers’ Q4 report
BMY shares gained 1% immediately after the announcement early Thursday. The stock had closed the previous session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
