Broadcom (AVGO) Q4 2024 adj. profit increases on higher revenues

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Excluding non-recurring items, earnings were $1.42 per share in the October quarter, compared to $1.11 per share in the corresponding period a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $4.32 billion or $0.90 per share in Q4, compared to $3.52 billion or $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $14.1 billion, higher than the $9.3 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

