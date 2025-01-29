Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q2 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates
Tech behemoth Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported higher revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. The results also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Second-quarter revenue totaled $69.6 billion, compared to $62.02 billion in the same period of 2024. The topline benefitted from a strong performance by the Intelligent Cloud division. Revenue beat estimates.
Net income increased to $24.11 billion or $3.23 per share in the December quarter from $21.87 billion or $2.93 per share in the previous year’s comparable period and topped expectations.
