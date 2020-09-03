Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported stronger than expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020.

The tech firm reported adjusted earnings of $5.40 for the third quarter of 2020, up from $5.16 per share reported a year earlier. Reported profit was $688 million or $1.45 per share, compared to $715 million or $1.71 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts had predicted a lower number.

Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues moved up 6% annually to $5.81 billion from $5.51 billion in the year-ago quarter and exceeded the Street view.

Broadcom’s shares gained during Thursday’s extended trading session, after closing the regular session lower.

