Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Broadcom (AVGO) stock gains after Q3 results top expectations
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported stronger than expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020.
The tech firm reported adjusted earnings of $5.40 for the third quarter of 2020, up from $5.16 per share reported a year earlier. Reported profit was $688 million or $1.45 per share, compared to $715 million or $1.71 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts had predicted a lower number.
Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues moved up 6% annually to $5.81 billion from $5.51 billion in the year-ago quarter and exceeded the Street view.
Broadcom’s shares gained during Thursday’s extended trading session, after closing the regular session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Most Popular
Cloudera (CLDR) swings to profit in Q2 on strong revenue growth; results beat
Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) reported profit for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss last year, aided by lower costs and higher revenues. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations.
MongoDB (MDB) beats Q2 estimates: Infographic
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The software company reported a 39% increase in Q2 revenues to $138.3 million, beating Wall Street
Key highlights from CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2021 earnings results
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $199 million. Annual recurring revenue increased 87%. GAAP net loss was $29.9 million,